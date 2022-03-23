cashew export
tin tức về cashew export mới nhất
A recent suspected scam involving local businesses exporting cashew nuts to Italy has raised alarm bells for exporters amid increasing transnational trade fraud.
26/11/2020
Vietnam has maintained its position as the world’s largest producer and exporter of cashew nuts in 2020, exporting an estimated 450,000 tonnes of cashew kernels worth 3.2 billion USD, according to the Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas).
11/05/2020
The cashew industry had just overcome the crisis in late 2018 and early 2019 when it was dealt another blow from Covid-19.
04/03/2020
The cashew industry has just overcome a long crisis cycle from 2017 to early 2019 with serious impacts but the developments of the Covid-19 outbreak have caused the industry to enter a period containing many risks.
02/02/2020
Vietnam is among the world’s top cashew nut exporters, but it still cannot control the material supply sources.
11/04/2019
The Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) has complained about a new regulation which orders all imported cashew containers from Africa to be checked at the ports to prevent the Trogoderma SP worm from being spread into the country.