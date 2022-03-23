 
Bitter lessons for Vietnamese firms in suspected cashew nut export scam

A recent suspected scam involving local businesses exporting cashew nuts to Italy has raised alarm bells for exporters amid increasing transnational trade fraud.
 
Cashew scam: victims call for help from the PM and Interpol

100 containers of cashew nuts exported to Italy suspected of being scammed

Vietnam remains world’s largest producer, exporter of cashew nuts

26/11/2020
Vietnam has maintained its position as the world’s largest producer and exporter of cashew nuts in 2020, exporting an estimated 450,000 tonnes of cashew kernels worth 3.2 billion USD, according to the Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas).
VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets

11/05/2020
The cashew industry had just overcome the crisis in late 2018 and early 2019 when it was dealt another blow from Covid-19.
VN cashew market hard to forecast due to coronavirus outbreak

04/03/2020
The cashew industry has just overcome a long crisis cycle from 2017 to early 2019 with serious impacts but the developments of the Covid-19 outbreak have caused the industry to enter a period containing many risks.
Vietnam needs more input materials to export more cashew nuts

02/02/2020
Vietnam is among the world’s top cashew nut exporters, but it still cannot control the material supply sources.
VN cashew sector opposes new pest control regulations

11/04/2019
The Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) has complained about a new regulation which orders all imported cashew containers from Africa to be checked at the ports to prevent the Trogoderma SP worm from being spread into the country.  
 
 
