cashless payment

tin tức về cashless payment mới nhất

HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment
21 giờ trước

HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment

The shift towards electronic payment is now an established trend with half of HCM City’s public hospitals embracing it, health authorities have said.

 
HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment

HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment

01/07/2020
Vietnam credit growth slows to 2.13% in 6-month period

Vietnam credit growth slows to 2.13% in 6-month period

18/06/2020
Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment

Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment

BUSINESS
15/06/2020

Non-cash payments have increased sharply in recent time in Viet Nam, but more efforts are needed to increase their rate, experts said.

VN central bank asks for cut in electronic fund transfer fees

VN central bank asks for cut in electronic fund transfer fees

BUSINESS
02/04/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on March 31 issued a directive to reduce the fees for transactions via interbank electronic payment system by 50 percent for local banks.

Mobile money to add up 0.5 ppts to Vietnam economic growth

Mobile money to add up 0.5 ppts to Vietnam economic growth

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

Over 50% of the Vietnamese population does not have a payment account at banks, therefore, mobile money would offer a non-cash payment method for a large base of customers.

Banks, fintech firms promote cashless payments during epidemic

Banks, fintech firms promote cashless payments during epidemic

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

To prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in Vietnam, customers are encouraged to adopt cashless payment methods.

Vietnamese consumers interested in biometric authentication payments: Visa

Vietnamese consumers interested in biometric authentication payments: Visa

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

According to the research, 95% of respondents had used fingerprint recognition in the past to make a payment—making it the most popular form of biometric authentication.

Strong e-payment growth recorded in 2019

Strong e-payment growth recorded in 2019

BUSINESS
03/01/2020

Cashless payments grew strongly in 2019, with 635,000 transactions worth a total of VND380 trillion recorded each day, according to statistics from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Costly investment required to entice Vietnamese QR code users

Costly investment required to entice Vietnamese QR code users

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

E-wallet firm MoMo launched a cashback programme on November 3 with value of up to 100,000 VND (4.30 USD) per transaction and for four transactions daily at most.

Contactless payment could be next big thing in Vietnam: experts

Contactless payment could be next big thing in Vietnam: experts

BUSINESS
15/10/2019

Contactless payment is becoming trendy in Vietnam thanks to the growth of technology and the country’s young population.

Cashless payments record strong growth in Vietnam

Cashless payments record strong growth in Vietnam

BUSINESS
11/07/2019

The number of non-cash payments in Vietnam has steeply risen so far this year.

Vietnamese people aiming for a cashless society

Vietnamese people aiming for a cashless society

VIDEO
25/06/2019

June 16 has been chosen as “Cashless payment day”. Aiming at a non-cash payment society, many attractive promotions are offered to create a habit of not using cash for Vietnamese people.

 
 
