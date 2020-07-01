cashless payment
The shift towards electronic payment is now an established trend with half of HCM City’s public hospitals embracing it, health authorities have said.
15/06/2020
Non-cash payments have increased sharply in recent time in Viet Nam, but more efforts are needed to increase their rate, experts said.
02/04/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on March 31 issued a directive to reduce the fees for transactions via interbank electronic payment system by 50 percent for local banks.
24/02/2020
Over 50% of the Vietnamese population does not have a payment account at banks, therefore, mobile money would offer a non-cash payment method for a large base of customers.
10/02/2020
To prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in Vietnam, customers are encouraged to adopt cashless payment methods.
13/01/2020
According to the research, 95% of respondents had used fingerprint recognition in the past to make a payment—making it the most popular form of biometric authentication.
03/01/2020
Cashless payments grew strongly in 2019, with 635,000 transactions worth a total of VND380 trillion recorded each day, according to statistics from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).
05/11/2019
E-wallet firm MoMo launched a cashback programme on November 3 with value of up to 100,000 VND (4.30 USD) per transaction and for four transactions daily at most.
15/10/2019
Contactless payment is becoming trendy in Vietnam thanks to the growth of technology and the country’s young population.
11/07/2019
The number of non-cash payments in Vietnam has steeply risen so far this year.
25/06/2019
June 16 has been chosen as “Cashless payment day”. Aiming at a non-cash payment society, many attractive promotions are offered to create a habit of not using cash for Vietnamese people.