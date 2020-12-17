Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway
The Vietnam Register Authority announced it has completed the assessment and issued technical safety and environmental protection certification for 13 trains and other related components of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway.
03/06/2020
Vietnam will pay 95% of the value of the contract for the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project when the project is completed, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said at the Government’s regular press conference yesterday.
11/02/2020
Many Chinese experts have yet to return to Vietnam for work due to the rapid spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, pushing back the date of the 20-day trial run of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway.