Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway

Cat Linh-Ha Dong trains passed safety and environmental assessmenticon
SOCIETY17/12/20200

Cat Linh-Ha Dong trains passed safety and environmental assessment

The Vietnam Register Authority announced it has completed the assessment and issued technical safety and environmental protection certification for 13 trains and other related components of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway.
 
Cat Linh-Ha Dong rail line enters final test run before commercial service

Cat Linh-Ha Dong rail line enters final test run before commercial service

icon14/12/20200
Chinese experts direct operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway

Chinese experts direct operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway

icon24/11/20200
Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway projecticon

Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project

POLITICS
03/06/2020
Vietnam will pay 95% of the value of the contract for the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project when the project is completed, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said at the Government’s regular press conference yesterday.
Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway faces delay of trial operationicon

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway faces delay of trial operation

SOCIETY
11/02/2020
Many Chinese experts have yet to return to Vietnam for work due to the rapid spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, pushing back the date of the 20-day trial run of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway.  
 
 
