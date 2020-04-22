Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
CBRE

tin tức về CBRE mới nhất

Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE

Around 61 percent of respondents have not been offered relief by landlords, a flash survey of the impacts of COVID-19 done by CBRE has found.

 
VN real estate investors struggle to find suitable investment channels

VN real estate investors struggle to find suitable investment channels

icon22/04/20200
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market

icon20/04/20200
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market

BUSINESS
18/04/2020

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year,...

New trends influencing Vietnamese real estate market

New trends influencing Vietnamese real estate market

BUSINESS
11/03/2020

CBRE Vietnam’s senior director Dung Duong offers her take on the new trends that will shape the local real estate market since the COVID-19 outbreak.

HCMC luxury residential segment expects bright prospect for 2020

HCMC luxury residential segment expects bright prospect for 2020

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

HCMC luxury residential segment expects bright prospect for 2020

CBRE: HCMC condo market sees falling supply

CBRE: HCMC condo market sees falling supply

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

HCM City’s condominium recorded a significant fall in new launch supply and new pricing levels across the market in 2019, according to CBRE Vietnam’s latest report “Property Insight - Residential Market Outlook 2020”.

Vietnam's hospitality to continue attracting investors over next decade

Vietnam's hospitality to continue attracting investors over next decade

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

Vietnam’s hospitality industry will remain attractive for the next ten years, experts told the Vietnam Hospitality Forum held by CBRE Vietnam on November 7 in Hanoi.

Trade war heats up Vietnam's realty market

Trade war heats up Vietnam’s realty market

BUSINESS
19/10/2019

Foreign firms usually apply the ‘China+1’ model, which means that they build a facility in China and then look for a new destination to become an intermediary location or to serve as a target for expansion and relocation in the future.

South Korean paid million dollars to own real estate in Vietnam

South Korean paid million dollars to own real estate in Vietnam

BUSINESS
13/10/2019

Vietnam is second after the United States on the list countries where South Korean people and enterprises have spent a total of $440.11 million on buying real estate in 2018, drawing in $56.1 million.

Nhiễu loạn với số liệu báo cáo thị trường bất động sản

Nhiễu loạn với số liệu báo cáo thị trường bất động sản

Thị trường
19/10/2017
Cùng một phân khúc, cùng một thời gian nhưng mỗi công ty nghiên cứu thị trường bất động sản lại cho ra một số liệu hoàn toàn khác nhau, thậm chí con số vênh nhau rất lớn. 
Cò đất tung hỏa mù, nhẹ nhàng kiếm trăm triệu/ngày

Cò đất tung hỏa mù, nhẹ nhàng kiếm trăm triệu/ngày

Kinh Doanh
12/07/2015
Thị trường dạo này đang lên” là câu nói chung chung, cửa miệng của các nhân viên tại các sàn giao dịch BĐS, của chủ đầu tư.
Cò đất thời mới: Dựa hơi ngoại 'hớt váng'

Cò đất thời mới: Dựa hơi ngoại 'hớt váng'

Kinh Doanh
22/04/2015
Sau thời kỳ khủng hoảng, việc một doanh nghiệp dịch vụ BĐS ngoại vào Việt Nam thời điểm này được cho là khôn ngoan nhưng không ít doanh nghiệp trong ngành cho rằng khó có nhiều cơ hội khi thị phần ngày càng cạnh tranh quyết liệt.
Giá biệt thự, liền kề Hà Nội liên tục tăng

Giá biệt thự, liền kề Hà Nội liên tục tăng

Bất động sản
06/04/2015
 CBRE cho biết thị trường tiếp tục ghi nhận mức tăng giá quý thứ ba liên tiếp, với 1.3% so với quý trước và 1.5% so với cùng kỳ năm ngoái.
 
 
