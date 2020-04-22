CBRE
tin tức về CBRE mới nhất
icon
Around 61 percent of respondents have not been offered relief by landlords, a flash survey of the impacts of COVID-19 done by CBRE has found.
icon BUSINESS
18/04/2020
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year,...
icon BUSINESS
11/03/2020
CBRE Vietnam’s senior director Dung Duong offers her take on the new trends that will shape the local real estate market since the COVID-19 outbreak.
icon BUSINESS
06/02/2020
HCMC luxury residential segment expects bright prospect for 2020
icon BUSINESS
16/01/2020
HCM City’s condominium recorded a significant fall in new launch supply and new pricing levels across the market in 2019, according to CBRE Vietnam’s latest report “Property Insight - Residential Market Outlook 2020”.
icon BUSINESS
11/11/2019
Vietnam’s hospitality industry will remain attractive for the next ten years, experts told the Vietnam Hospitality Forum held by CBRE Vietnam on November 7 in Hanoi.
icon BUSINESS
19/10/2019
Foreign firms usually apply the ‘China+1’ model, which means that they build a facility in China and then look for a new destination to become an intermediary location or to serve as a target for expansion and relocation in the future.
icon BUSINESS
13/10/2019
Vietnam is second after the United States on the list countries where South Korean people and enterprises have spent a total of $440.11 million on buying real estate in 2018, drawing in $56.1 million.
icon Thị trường
19/10/2017
Cùng một phân khúc, cùng một thời gian nhưng mỗi công ty nghiên cứu thị trường bất động sản lại cho ra một số liệu hoàn toàn khác nhau, thậm chí con số vênh nhau rất lớn.
icon Kinh Doanh
12/07/2015
Thị trường dạo này đang lên” là câu nói chung chung, cửa miệng của các nhân viên tại các sàn giao dịch BĐS, của chủ đầu tư.
icon Kinh Doanh
22/04/2015
Sau thời kỳ khủng hoảng, việc một doanh nghiệp dịch vụ BĐS ngoại vào
Việt Nam thời điểm này được cho là khôn ngoan nhưng không ít doanh
nghiệp trong ngành cho rằng khó có nhiều cơ hội khi thị phần ngày càng
cạnh tranh quyết liệt.
icon Bất động sản
06/04/2015
CBRE cho biết thị trường tiếp tục ghi nhận mức tăng giá quý thứ
ba liên tiếp, với 1.3% so với quý trước và 1.5% so với cùng kỳ năm
ngoái.