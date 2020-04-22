Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
CBRE Vietnam

tin tức về CBRE Vietnam mới nhất

Scenarios charted to recover frozen HCM City real estate marketicon
BUSINESS22/04/20200

Scenarios charted to recover frozen HCM City real estate market

Experts and businesses in Ho Chi Minh City’s real estate sector have mapped out recovery scenarios after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, with the local property market having experienced a marked slowdown.

 
Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts

Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts

icon20/04/20200
Hanoi office market has good performance in Q1: CBRE

Hanoi office market has good performance in Q1: CBRE

icon15/04/20200
Industrial and logistics real estate faces bountiful yearicon

Industrial and logistics real estate faces bountiful year

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Last year was another record year for industrial and logistics real estate in Vietnam when foreign direct investment (FDI) into manufacturing remained positive.

Foreign ownership holdups show urgent need for clarityicon

Foreign ownership holdups show urgent need for clarity

FEATURE
23/01/2020

Despite restrictions on foreign ownership of housing in Vietnam having been lifted, concerns have been raised about the slow pace of available projects being released and a lack of updates on the number of units sold. 

Census surmises main population dynamicsicon

Census surmises main population dynamics

FEATURE
22/01/2020

With strong demands for real estate especially in urban areas, Vietnam’s golden demographics and a positive economic outlook will drive the mid-end and affordable housing segment in the country’s residential market beyond 2020 forward. 

Ownership dreams out of reach with land hike?icon

Ownership dreams out of reach with land hike?

FEATURE
29/11/2019

Recent proposals in several cities to increase land prices, together with the current restrictions placed on new projects by local authorities, are expected to cause headaches for real estate developers.

Rising demands for realty with long-term ownershipicon

Rising demands for realty with long-term ownership

BUSINESS
18/08/2019

Local demand for real estate products with long-term ownership exceeds supply as most of Vietnamese people prefer this kind of deal, experts said during a recent conference.

Large volumes on way in Hanoi's office marketicon

Large volumes on way in Hanoi's office market

BUSINESS
14/04/2019

From 2019 onwards, tenants in Hanoi’s office market will have even more options to consider, given the increasing volume of office supply to be introduced in both Grade A and B, according to CBRE’s quarterly report released on April 10.

Supply of Hanoi town houses, villas hits record high in Q1icon

Supply of Hanoi town houses, villas hits record high in Q1

BUSINESS
11/04/2019

The number of town houses and villas put up for sale in Hanoi in the first quarter rose to 2,600, a record high in three years, property consultancy CBRE Vietnam said on April 10.

 
 
