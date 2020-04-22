CBRE Vietnam
tin tức về CBRE Vietnam mới nhất
icon
Experts and businesses in Ho Chi Minh City’s real estate sector have mapped out recovery scenarios after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, with the local property market having experienced a marked slowdown.
icon BUSINESS
04/02/2020
Last year was another record year for industrial and logistics real estate in Vietnam when foreign direct investment (FDI) into manufacturing remained positive.
icon FEATURE
23/01/2020
Despite restrictions on foreign ownership of housing in Vietnam having been lifted, concerns have been raised about the slow pace of available projects being released and a lack of updates on the number of units sold.
icon FEATURE
22/01/2020
With strong demands for real estate especially in urban areas, Vietnam’s golden demographics and a positive economic outlook will drive the mid-end and affordable housing segment in the country’s residential market beyond 2020 forward.
icon FEATURE
29/11/2019
Recent proposals in several cities to increase land prices, together with the current restrictions placed on new projects by local authorities, are expected to cause headaches for real estate developers.
icon BUSINESS
18/08/2019
Local demand for real estate products with long-term ownership exceeds supply as most of Vietnamese people prefer this kind of deal, experts said during a recent conference.
icon BUSINESS
14/04/2019
From 2019 onwards, tenants in Hanoi’s office market will have even more options to consider, given the increasing volume of office supply to be introduced in both Grade A and B, according to CBRE’s quarterly report released on April 10.
icon BUSINESS
11/04/2019
The number of town houses and villas put up for sale in Hanoi in the first quarter rose to 2,600, a record high in three years, property consultancy CBRE Vietnam said on April 10.