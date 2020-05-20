Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
central bank

tin tức về central bank mới nhất

Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBCicon
BUSINESS20/05/20200

Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC

With fewer concerns about currency and external stability, Vietnam’s central bank is likely to be more comfortable with delivering interest rate cuts to support growth.

 
Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index

Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index

icon20/05/20200
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates

icon08/05/20200
Vietnam banks restructure debt maturities worth over US$930 million for customersicon

Vietnam banks restructure debt maturities worth over US$930 million for customers

BUSINESS
17/03/2020

Local lenders are considering waiving interest rates of outstanding loans worth VND185 trillion (US$7.94 billion) for 34,350 customers.

Fed’s rate cut offers opportunity for Vietnam stock marketicon

Fed’s rate cut offers opportunity for Vietnam stock market

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

With greater liquidity, investors would look for markets deemed safe with less negative impacts from the Covid-19 epidemic.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billionicon

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billion

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.

Vietnam’s foreign reserves surge 2.5 times over 2015icon

Vietnam’s foreign reserves surge 2.5 times over 2015

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

Vietnam’s foreign reserves have surged 2.5 times against 2015, Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) Le Minh Hung said.

State firms make up 5% of total corporate loans in Vietnamicon

State firms make up 5% of total corporate loans in Vietnam

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

A major proportion of bank loans are provided for the business community, particularly the private sector and individuals.

Will zero-VND banks be audited?icon

Will zero-VND banks be audited?

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

Contributing their ideas to the 2020 auditing plan, National Assembly deputies said it is necessary to audit the three zero-dong banks to discover their real financial situation.

Thousands of bank officers lose jobs as ebanking growsicon

Thousands of bank officers lose jobs as ebanking grows

BUSINESS
01/11/2019

More than 2,320 bank officers have lost jobs at VP Bank, and the figure is 1,248 at OCB. The two banks had the highest number of officers losing jobs this year.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
