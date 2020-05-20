central bank
With fewer concerns about currency and external stability, Vietnam’s central bank is likely to be more comfortable with delivering interest rate cuts to support growth.
17/03/2020
Local lenders are considering waiving interest rates of outstanding loans worth VND185 trillion (US$7.94 billion) for 34,350 customers.
16/03/2020
With greater liquidity, investors would look for markets deemed safe with less negative impacts from the Covid-19 epidemic.
25/01/2020
Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.
30/12/2019
Vietnam’s foreign reserves have surged 2.5 times against 2015, Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) Le Minh Hung said.
25/12/2019
A major proportion of bank loans are provided for the business community, particularly the private sector and individuals.
04/12/2019
Contributing their ideas to the 2020 auditing plan, National Assembly deputies said it is necessary to audit the three zero-dong banks to discover their real financial situation.
01/11/2019
More than 2,320 bank officers have lost jobs at VP Bank, and the figure is 1,248 at OCB. The two banks had the highest number of officers losing jobs this year.