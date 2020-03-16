Central Highlands
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called on provinces in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions to take measures to minimise the impacts of drought on summer-autumn crops.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/02/2020
Little rainfall is forecast across the country in March and April, the remaining months of the dry season, particularly in the central region, said Vu Duc Long, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.
TRAVEL
15/02/2020
A visit to the Central Highlands region of Vietnam offers plenty of incredible tourist experiences, including drinking fresh coffee in the hills and playing with cute puppies.
SOCIETY
14/02/2020
Authorities in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta and Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) regions are taking precautionary measures to protect forests facing high risk of fires due to the prolonged hot and dry weather.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/02/2020
Dak Lak province in the Central Highlands has opened classes on Gong playing for students from ethnic minorities to help them learn the core values of Gong culture.
BUSINESS
23/01/2020
With ample land funds, abundant natural resources, and a young labour force, provinces in the Central Highlands region have many favourable factors to attract investment from domestic and foreign businesses.
TRAVEL
02/01/2020
Krong Ana district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has beautiful natural scenery: lush paddy fields, stunning waterfalls, and primeval forests.
YOUR VIETNAM
21/12/2019
Xoang dance has been an inseparable part of Central Highlands culture. Whenever Central Highlanders hold a festival, they play gongs and do Xoang dancing.
TRAVEL
16/12/2019
In November alone, Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, welcomed half a million tourists, raising total tourist arrivals for the year to 6.2 million.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019
A contemporary dance featuring special observations and feelings about space, people and the rhythm of life will be held in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak at 7.30pm on December 20 and at the Military Theatre, HCM City on the following day.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/12/2019
For the Ma ethnic minority in Dak Som Commune in Dak Glong district in Dak Nong province, the forest is just like a god who protects them from disasters.
BUSINESS
26/11/2019
Vietnam’s coffee export price has dropped to a 10-year low and is continuing to slide. Analysts believe the price won’t go up in the last months of the year as supply is increasing.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/11/2019
The last thing you may expect to find at the foot of Lang Biang Mountain in Lac Duong District, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is a pizza restaurant.
SOCIETY
15/11/2019
Intercropping and advanced farming techniques used in the Central Highlands provinces are helping farmers adapt to the effects of climate change, including unusually heavy rains, whirlwinds and prolonged droughts.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/11/2019
Authorities of the Central Highlands provinces have found coaches illegally transporting wild animals.
PHOTOS
16/10/2019
The stunning beauty of the green terraced fields belonging to the Jrai ethnic group in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has proved a popular destination with travelers flocking to the area in recent time.
SOCIETY
23/08/2019
Provinces in the Central Highlands region face the risk of reservoirs bursting since hundreds of them are damaged or degraded.
SOCIETY
14/08/2019
The recent levels of torrential rain and flooding which have devastated parts of the Central Highlands region and left 10 dead have been the worst to hit the area since September 2009.