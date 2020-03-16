Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 20:51:20 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Central Highlands

tin tức về Central Highlands mới nhất

Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice productionicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT16/03/20200

Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice production

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called on provinces in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions to take measures to minimise the impacts of drought on summer-autumn crops.

 
Central Vietnam at high risk of drought: official

Central Vietnam at high risk of drought: official

icon10/03/20200
A look at some of unmissable safe destinations found in Vietnam

A look at some of unmissable safe destinations found in Vietnam

icon05/03/20200
Low rainfall expected across central Vietnam over next two monthsicon

Low rainfall expected across central Vietnam over next two months

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/02/2020

Little rainfall is forecast across the country in March and April, the remaining months of the dry season, particularly in the central region, said Vu Duc Long, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

Puppie cafes thriving in Central Highlandsicon

Puppie cafes thriving in Central Highlands

TRAVEL
15/02/2020

A visit to the Central Highlands region of Vietnam offers plenty of incredible tourist experiences, including drinking fresh coffee in the hills and playing with cute puppies.

Mekong Delta, Central Highlands brace for forest firesicon

Mekong Delta, Central Highlands brace for forest fires

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

Authorities in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta and Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) regions are taking precautionary measures to protect forests facing high risk of fires due to the prolonged hot and dry weather.

Extracurricular class fuels ethnic minority students’ passion for Gong cultureicon

Extracurricular class fuels ethnic minority students’ passion for Gong culture

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/02/2020

Dak Lak province in the Central Highlands has opened classes on Gong playing for students from ethnic minorities to help them learn the core values of Gong culture. 

Central Highlands glowing in green energy prospectsicon

Central Highlands glowing in green energy prospects

BUSINESS
23/01/2020

With ample land funds, abundant natural resources, and a young labour force, provinces in the Central Highlands region have many favourable factors to attract investment from domestic and foreign businesses.

Krong Ana district offers community tourism servicesicon

Krong Ana district offers community tourism services

TRAVEL
02/01/2020

Krong Ana district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has beautiful natural scenery: lush paddy fields, stunning waterfalls, and primeval forests.

Xoang dance of the Ba Naicon

Xoang dance of the Ba Na

YOUR VIETNAM
21/12/2019

Xoang dance has been an inseparable part of Central Highlands culture. Whenever Central Highlanders hold a festival, they play gongs and do Xoang dancing.

Agro-tourism makes Lam Dong province specialicon

Agro-tourism makes Lam Dong province special

TRAVEL
16/12/2019

In November alone, Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, welcomed half a million tourists, raising total tourist arrivals for the year to 6.2 million.

New Zealand choreographer stages dance on Central Highlandsicon

New Zealand choreographer stages dance on Central Highlands

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019

A contemporary dance featuring special observations and feelings about space, people and the rhythm of life will be held in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak at 7.30pm on December 20 and at the Military Theatre, HCM City on the following day.

Ma ethnic people protect forests in national parkicon

Ma ethnic people protect forests in national park

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/12/2019

For the Ma ethnic minority in Dak Som Commune in Dak Glong district in Dak Nong province, the forest is just like a god who protects them from disasters.

Coffee price falls as farmers warned of lower profitsicon

Coffee price falls as farmers warned of lower profits

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

Vietnam’s coffee export price has dropped to a 10-year low and is continuing to slide. Analysts believe the price won’t go up in the last months of the year as supply is increasing.

Bringing American food and beer to the Central Highlandsicon

Bringing American food and beer to the Central Highlands

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/11/2019

The last thing you may expect to find at the foot of Lang Biang Mountain in Lac Duong District, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is a pizza restaurant.

Vietnamese farmers adapt to climate changeicon

Vietnamese farmers adapt to climate change

SOCIETY
15/11/2019

Intercropping and advanced farming techniques used in the Central Highlands provinces are helping farmers adapt to the effects of climate change, including unusually heavy rains, whirlwinds and prolonged droughts.

Wild animal trading rampant in Vietnam's Central Highlandsicon

Wild animal trading rampant in Vietnam's Central Highlands

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/11/2019

Authorities of the Central Highlands provinces have found coaches illegally transporting wild animals.

Discovering Chu Se terraced fields from heighticon

Discovering Chu Se terraced fields from height

PHOTOS
16/10/2019

The stunning beauty of the green terraced fields belonging to the Jrai ethnic group in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has proved a popular destination with travelers flocking to the area in recent time.

Dams in Vietnam's Central Highlands in state of disrepair, pose threat of burstingicon

Dams in Vietnam's Central Highlands in state of disrepair, pose threat of bursting

SOCIETY
23/08/2019

Provinces in the Central Highlands region face the risk of reservoirs bursting since hundreds of them are damaged or degraded.

Vietnam's Central Highlands suffers worst flooding in a decadeicon

Vietnam's Central Highlands suffers worst flooding in a decade

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

The recent levels of torrential rain and flooding which have devastated parts of the Central Highlands region and left 10 dead have been the worst to hit the area since September 2009.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 