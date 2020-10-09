Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
central region

tin tức về central region mới nhất

PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
POLITICS1 giờ trước0

PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 18 issued a dispatch asking for greater efforts to rescue operations and settlement of consequences of landslides in the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri.

 
Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region

Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region

icon16 giờ trước0
Five dead, six missing due to severe floods

Five dead, six missing due to severe floods

icon09/10/20200
Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather

Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather

SOCIETY
07/10/2020

The central region is forecast to experience prolonged heavy rains and floods in the coming days due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.

PM calls for urgent action to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion

PM calls for urgent action to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion

POLITICS
23/05/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked authorities in the central and Central Highlands regions to take action to deal with the prolonged heat wave, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Shops and services resume operation in central Vietnam

Shops and services resume operation in central Vietnam

SOCIETY
23/04/2020

All public buildings, coffee shops, restaurants and taxi services in the central city of Da Nang officially resumed operation as the social distancing order was eased on Thursday morning.

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/04/2020

Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.

Central Vietnam at high risk of drought: official

Central Vietnam at high risk of drought: official

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/03/2020

The central region is at high risk of drought from March to May, the remaining months of this dry season, said Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting Vu Duc Long said on March 9.

Central Vietnam launches new tourism promotions as arrivals fall due to COVID-19

Central Vietnam launches new tourism promotions as arrivals fall due to COVID-19

TRAVEL
26/02/2020

The Central provinces are working on new promotions to revive the tourism industry which has been hit by the novel corona virus COVID-19 outbreak.

Low rainfall expected across central Vietnam over next two months

Low rainfall expected across central Vietnam over next two months

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/02/2020

Little rainfall is forecast across the country in March and April, the remaining months of the dry season, particularly in the central region, said Vu Duc Long, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

Biodiversity declining in Vietnam's central coastal areas

Biodiversity declining in Vietnam's central coastal areas

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/09/2019

Because of pollution, climate change and overexploitation, marine biodiversity in the central region is declining.

Coastal development in central Vietnam sparks concern about environmental consequences

Coastal development in central Vietnam sparks concern about environmental consequences

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/09/2019

Central provinces are considering developing a series of coastal urban areas, which has raised concern about the effects on the environment and living space.

Vietnam's central region focuses on maritime transport

Vietnam's central region focuses on maritime transport

BUSINESS
10/09/2019

Seaports in all provinces and cities of the central region are focusing on cargo transport, but the central region is lacking large and professional production capacity.

Highlanders disillusioned with 'king of nuts'

Highlanders disillusioned with 'king of nuts'

BUSINESS
04/09/2019

After spending big money and making efforts to take care of sachi fields, farmers in the Central Highlands are disappointed as the ‘king of nuts’ has not brought the desired profits.

Central Vietnam stays alert to tropical depression

Central Vietnam stays alert to tropical depression

SOCIETY
04/09/2019

Provinces in the central region have been told to continue staying alert as a tropical depression is moving near the coast, about 200km to the east-northeast of Quang Tri and Quang Ngai early this morning.

Aviation, tourism to spur central Vietnam's economic development

Aviation, tourism to spur central Vietnam's economic development

BUSINESS
30/08/2019

Experts all agree that the development of the aviation industry with more airports and air routes put has helped change the central region.

High reservoir water levels pose risks

High reservoir water levels pose risks

SOCIETY
09/08/2019

The water level of around 1,800 reservoirs in the northern and northern central region is posing flooding risks for many localities during the rainy season.

Central Vietnam faces water shortages amid drought

Central Vietnam faces water shortages amid drought

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/07/2019

Prolonged hot weather in the central region has caused low water levels in reservoirs and dams, seriously affecting agricultural production and the daily lives of local residents.

Fires ravage forests in central region in prolonged heat wave

Fires ravage forests in central region in prolonged heat wave

SOCIETY
30/06/2019

Hundreds of households have been evacuated after fires broke out at forests in some central provinces.

Home-based solar power system becomes favourite in Central region

Home-based solar power system becomes favourite in Central region

VIDEO
10/06/2019

At the beginning of 2019, only some 300 households in the Central and Central Highlands Regions installed home solar energy system. 

 
 
