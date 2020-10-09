central region
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 18 issued a dispatch asking for greater efforts to rescue operations and settlement of consequences of landslides in the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri.
SOCIETY
07/10/2020
The central region is forecast to experience prolonged heavy rains and floods in the coming days due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.
POLITICS
23/05/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked authorities in the central and Central Highlands regions to take action to deal with the prolonged heat wave, drought and saltwater intrusion.
SOCIETY
23/04/2020
All public buildings, coffee shops, restaurants and taxi services in the central city of Da Nang officially resumed operation as the social distancing order was eased on Thursday morning.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/04/2020
Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/03/2020
The central region is at high risk of drought from March to May, the remaining months of this dry season, said Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting Vu Duc Long said on March 9.
TRAVEL
26/02/2020
The Central provinces are working on new promotions to revive the tourism industry which has been hit by the novel corona virus COVID-19 outbreak.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/02/2020
Little rainfall is forecast across the country in March and April, the remaining months of the dry season, particularly in the central region, said Vu Duc Long, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/09/2019
Because of pollution, climate change and overexploitation, marine biodiversity in the central region is declining.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/09/2019
Central provinces are considering developing a series of coastal urban areas, which has raised concern about the effects on the environment and living space.
BUSINESS
10/09/2019
Seaports in all provinces and cities of the central region are focusing on cargo transport, but the central region is lacking large and professional production capacity.
BUSINESS
04/09/2019
After spending big money and making efforts to take care of sachi fields, farmers in the Central Highlands are disappointed as the ‘king of nuts’ has not brought the desired profits.
SOCIETY
04/09/2019
Provinces in the central region have been told to continue staying alert as a tropical depression is moving near the coast, about 200km to the east-northeast of Quang Tri and Quang Ngai early this morning.
BUSINESS
30/08/2019
Experts all agree that the development of the aviation industry with more airports and air routes put has helped change the central region.
SOCIETY
09/08/2019
The water level of around 1,800 reservoirs in the northern and northern central region is posing flooding risks for many localities during the rainy season.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/07/2019
Prolonged hot weather in the central region has caused low water levels in reservoirs and dams, seriously affecting agricultural production and the daily lives of local residents.
SOCIETY
30/06/2019
Hundreds of households have been evacuated after fires broke out at forests in some central provinces.
VIDEO
10/06/2019
At the beginning of 2019, only some 300 households in the Central and Central Highlands Regions installed home solar energy system.