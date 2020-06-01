central vietnam
At the signing ceremony on tourism development cooperation held on May 30, leaders of Thua Thien-Hue, Danang and Quang Nam agreed that cooperation is very essential.
07/04/2020
Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province – two key economic driving forces for the central region – have both suffered sharp reductions in growth in the first quarter due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
06/04/2020
Ta Puong Waterfall is one of Vietnam Central’s most impressive natural sights, with an unspoilt beauty.
15/03/2020
Farmers have been still struggling to maintain agricultural production during prolonged hot weather in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuan.
25/01/2020
The ginger ‘jam’ made in Kim Long Ward, Hue City, in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, stands out for its authenticity and absence of additives.
17/01/2020
The central region of Vietnam has been listed in the top 15 must-see destinations in 2020 by the World Travel magazine.
28/11/2019
Representatives of Japan Airlines (JAL) will co-operate with Dong A College in human resources training for its airline and ground services in Japan from 2020, marking the JAL’s first-ever manpower training programme abroad.
17/11/2019
More than 62,000 people in the central provinces of Vietnam have infected with deadly dengue fever in ten months of the year, a threefold increase compared to the same period last year. Worse, eight people died of the disease.
11/11/2019
After making landfall in the Central provinces of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa last night, typhoon Nakri weakened into a tropical low pressure system and a low pressure zone this morning.
30/10/2019
Storm Matmo is forecasted to hit Quang Ngai and Ninh Thuan provinces on October 30 afternoon.
05/09/2019
At least four people were killed and eight others remain missing in central provinces after torrential rains brought by a tropical depression have stricken the region over the past few days.
04/09/2019
Provinces in the central region have been told to continue staying alert as a tropical depression is moving near the coast, about 200km to the east-northeast of Quang Tri and Quang Ngai early this morning.
29/08/2019
Tropical storm Podul is projected to make landfall on a stretch from central Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh at noon on August 30 with heavy rains are expected in the northern and central regions from August 29 afternoon to September 2.
23/08/2019
Real estate in coastal central localities has proved its attractiveness to both investors and buyers thanks to the booming tourism industry.
18/08/2019
While most students nationwide are eagerly preparing for the new academic year, which will officially start next month, many children in flood-stricken areas will struggle to return to school.
09/08/2019
The water level of around 1,800 reservoirs in the northern and northern central region is posing flooding risks for many localities during the rainy season.
05/08/2019
At least five people have been killed and 13 others remained missing in the flooding triggered by Storm Wipha in some northern provinces, according to local authorities.
01/08/2019
Prolonged droughts have made adverse impacts on the lives of people in the central region of Vietnam.