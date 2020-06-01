Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
central vietnam

tin tức về central vietnam mới nhất

Central provinces join hands to stimulate tourismicon
TRAVEL01/06/20200

Central provinces join hands to stimulate tourism

At the signing ceremony on tourism development cooperation held on May 30, leaders of Thua Thien-Hue, Danang and Quang Nam agreed that cooperation is very essential.

 
Fish catches recovering after Covid-19 in central provinces

Fish catches recovering after Covid-19 in central provinces

icon01/06/20200
Ninh Thuan faces severe drought

Ninh Thuan faces severe drought

icon28/05/20200
COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnamicon

COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnam

BUSINESS
07/04/2020

Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province – two key economic driving forces for the central region – have both suffered sharp reductions in growth in the first quarter due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explore Ta Puong - hidden waterfall in central Vietnamicon

Explore Ta Puong - hidden waterfall in central Vietnam

TRAVEL
06/04/2020

Ta Puong Waterfall is one of Vietnam Central’s most impressive natural sights, with an unspoilt beauty.

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuanicon

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/03/2020

Farmers have been still struggling to maintain agricultural production during prolonged hot weather in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuan.

Ginger jam makes Tet warmicon

Ginger jam makes Tet warm

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/01/2020

The ginger ‘jam’ made in Kim Long Ward, Hue City, in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, stands out for its authenticity and absence of additives. 

Central Vietnam among top 15 not-to-miss spots in 2020icon

Central Vietnam among top 15 not-to-miss spots in 2020

TRAVEL
17/01/2020

The central region of Vietnam has been listed in the top 15 must-see destinations in 2020 by the World Travel magazine.

Japan Airlines to recruit manpower from central Vietnamicon

Japan Airlines to recruit manpower from central Vietnam

BUSINESS
28/11/2019

Representatives of Japan Airlines (JAL) will co-operate with Dong A College in human resources training for its airline and ground services in Japan from 2020, marking the JAL’s first-ever manpower training programme abroad.

Deadly dengue outbreak overwhelms central Vietnamicon

Deadly dengue outbreak overwhelms central Vietnam

SOCIETY
17/11/2019

More than 62,000 people in the central provinces of Vietnam have infected with deadly dengue fever in ten months of the year, a threefold increase compared to the same period last year. Worse, eight people died of the disease.

Typhoon Nakri weakens after barreling up Central Vietnamicon

Typhoon Nakri weakens after barreling up Central Vietnam

SOCIETY
11/11/2019

After making landfall in the Central provinces of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa last night, typhoon Nakri weakened into a tropical low pressure system and a low pressure zone this morning.

Storm Matmo to hit Vietnam todayicon

Storm Matmo to hit Vietnam today

SOCIETY
30/10/2019

Storm Matmo is forecasted to hit Quang Ngai and Ninh Thuan provinces on October 30 afternoon.

Torrential rains leave four dead, eight missing in central Vietnamicon

Torrential rains leave four dead, eight missing in central Vietnam

SOCIETY
05/09/2019

At least four people were killed and eight others remain missing in central provinces after torrential rains brought by a tropical depression have stricken the region over the past few days.

Central Vietnam stays alert to tropical depressionicon

Central Vietnam stays alert to tropical depression

SOCIETY
04/09/2019

Provinces in the central region have been told to continue staying alert as a tropical depression is moving near the coast, about 200km to the east-northeast of Quang Tri and Quang Ngai early this morning.

Storm Podul forecast to land in central Vietnam Fridayicon

Storm Podul forecast to land in central Vietnam Friday

SOCIETY
29/08/2019

Tropical storm Podul is projected to make landfall on a stretch from central Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh at noon on August 30 with heavy rains are expected in the northern and central regions from August 29 afternoon to September 2.

Tourism boom fuels property market in central regionicon

Tourism boom fuels property market in central region

VIDEO
23/08/2019

Real estate in coastal central localities has proved its attractiveness to both investors and buyers thanks to the booming tourism industry.

Children in flood-hit areas struggle to go to schoolicon

Children in flood-hit areas struggle to go to school

SOCIETY
18/08/2019

While most students nationwide are eagerly preparing for the new academic year, which will officially start next month, many children in flood-stricken areas will struggle to return to school.

High reservoir water levels pose risksicon

High reservoir water levels pose risks

SOCIETY
09/08/2019

The water level of around 1,800 reservoirs in the northern and northern central region is posing flooding risks for many localities during the rainy season.

Five dead, 14 missing as foods hit northern regionicon

Five dead, 14 missing as foods hit northern region

SOCIETY
05/08/2019

At least five people have been killed and 13 others remained missing in the flooding triggered by Storm Wipha in some northern provinces, according to local authorities.

Severe drought hits central Vietnamicon

Severe drought hits central Vietnam

PHOTOS
01/08/2019

Prolonged droughts have made adverse impacts on the lives of people in the central region of Vietnam.

 
 
