Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

11/04/2020 00:40:57 (GMT +7)

tag
 

charity

tin tức về charity mới nhất

Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19icon
PHOTOS5 giờ trước0

Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.

 
Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time

Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time

icon08/04/20200
Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people

icon07/04/20200
Portrait of coach Park fetches $12,000 for charityicon

Portrait of coach Park fetches $12,000 for charity

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/12/2019

A portrait of national football team coach Park Hang-seo has been sold for US$12,000 during an auction at Chọn Auction House in Hanoi, with the entire sum going to charity.

High school student devotes to charity worksicon

High school student devotes to charity works

SOCIETY
10/12/2019

A high school student in Gia Lai Province has set up 15 charity projects to help students from low-income families.

Quang Nam man opens free bread stall for poor peopleicon

Quang Nam man opens free bread stall for poor people

PHOTOS
04/12/2019

A man in the central province of Quang Nam is running a charitable bread shop for low-income people.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on October 21-26icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on October 21-26

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/10/2019

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on July 1-7icon

Events in Hanoi & HCMC on July 1-7

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/07/2019

Upcoming events in Hanoi and HCM City

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 