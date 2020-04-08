charity
The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.
31/12/2019
A portrait of national football team coach Park Hang-seo has been sold for US$12,000 during an auction at Chọn Auction House in Hanoi, with the entire sum going to charity.
10/12/2019
A high school student in Gia Lai Province has set up 15 charity projects to help students from low-income families.
04/12/2019
A man in the central province of Quang Nam is running a charitable bread shop for low-income people.