chef
tin tức về chef mới nhất
icon
Some top fine dining restaurants in upscale hotels in HCM City are now struggling to overcome hard time by offering delivery and takeaway amid the social distancing campaign.
icon TRAVEL
27/10/2019
Tương Bần (soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/10/2019
Leading culinary stars from around the world, including eight Michelin stars, will join the second edition of “Metropole Culinary Stars” at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/09/2019
For Argentinean guest chef Alberto Curia, who is now in Hanoi to introduce local connoisseurs to the best of his home country’s cuisine, playing the role as a “gastronomy ambassador” is a great honour.