chess
tin tức về chess mới nhất
icon
Young Asian Chess champion 2019 Nghiem Thao Tam, 18, got a perfect score of 800/800 on the SAT Math II test and a band score of 7.0 on IELTS test.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2020
Le Tuan Minh and Luong Phuong Hanh won their first-ever National Chess Championship titles in Hanoi on Sunday.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/09/2020
Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem has made it through to the quarter-finals of the Banter Series online chess tournament after defeating 2019 Chess World Cup winner Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijani 6-4 on September 22.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/08/2020
The Vietnamese team has suffered elimination from the Online Chess Olympiad after losing six out of nine matches in the group stage of the Online Olympiad Finals.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/08/2020
The national chess team is set to face strong opposition in the form of China and India in group A of the on-going FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/11/2019
Le Quang Liem won four from a maximum nine points on the last day of the blitz chess at the 2019 Superbet Rapid & Blitz in Romania to wrap up his campaign finishing fourth place overall and pocketing US$15,000 in prize money.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/11/2019
Vietnamese super grandmaster Le Quang Liem performed brilliantly on the first day of blitz chess (November 9) at the ongoing 2019 Superbet Rapid & Blitz in Romania with five wins and four draws.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/10/2019
It has been missing from the last three Southeast Asian Games, but come November, chess will be checking in.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/08/2019
Talented Vietnamese chess player Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son finished in 10th position at the Belt and Road China Hunan International Chess Open 2019, which concluded in China on August 6.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/07/2019
Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem won the World Open chess tournament which concluded in Philadelphia, the US, on July 7.