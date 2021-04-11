 
chess

tin tức về chess mới nhất

Young Asian Chess Cup champion wins scholarship of VND3.3 billionicon
FEATURE11/04/20210

Young Asian Chess Cup champion wins scholarship of VND3.3 billion

Young Asian Chess champion 2019 Nghiem Thao Tam, 18, got a perfect score of 800/800 on the SAT Math II test and a band score of 7.0 on IELTS test. 
 
Father of young chess champion becomes internationally certified chess referee

Father of young chess champion becomes internationally certified chess referee

icon10/04/20210
The 200km journey of a world chess champion

The 200km journey of a world chess champion

icon22/03/20210
National Chess Championship crowns new winnersicon

National Chess Championship crowns new winners

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2020
Le Tuan Minh and Luong Phuong Hanh won their first-ever National Chess Championship titles in Hanoi on Sunday.
Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourneyicon

Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/09/2020
Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem has made it through to the quarter-finals of the Banter Series online chess tournament after defeating 2019 Chess World Cup winner Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijani 6-4 on September 22.
Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiadicon

Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiad

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/08/2020
The Vietnamese team has suffered elimination from the Online Chess Olympiad after losing six out of nine matches in the group stage of the Online Olympiad Finals.
Vietnam drawn alongside China at FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020icon

Vietnam drawn alongside China at FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/08/2020
The national chess team is set to face strong opposition in the form of China and India in group A of the on-going FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020.
Vietnam's top chess player pockets US$15,000 after fourth-place finish at Romania Grand Touricon

Vietnam's top chess player pockets US$15,000 after fourth-place finish at Romania Grand Tour

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/11/2019
Le Quang Liem won four from a maximum nine points on the last day of the blitz chess at the 2019 Superbet Rapid & Blitz in Romania to wrap up his campaign finishing fourth place overall and pocketing US$15,000 in prize money.
Le Quang Liem impressive in blitz chess at Romania Grand Touricon

Le Quang Liem impressive in blitz chess at Romania Grand Tour

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/11/2019
Vietnamese super grandmaster Le Quang Liem performed brilliantly on the first day of blitz chess (November 9) at the ongoing 2019 Superbet Rapid & Blitz in Romania with five wins and four draws.
Vietnamese chess masters expected to dominate SEA Gamesicon

Vietnamese chess masters expected to dominate SEA Games

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/10/2019
It has been missing from the last three Southeast Asian Games, but come November, chess will be checking in.
Vietnamese player finishes in 10th place at Hunan Int'l Chess Openicon

Vietnamese player finishes in 10th place at Hunan Int'l Chess Open

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/08/2019
 Talented Vietnamese chess player Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son finished in 10th position at the Belt and Road China Hunan International Chess Open 2019, which concluded in China on August 6.
Grandmaster Le Quang Liem wins World Open chess tournamenticon

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem wins World Open chess tournament

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/07/2019
Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem won the World Open chess tournament which concluded in Philadelphia, the US, on July 7.
 
 
