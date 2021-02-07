 
08/02/2021 13:09:51 (GMT +7)

chi linh

tin tức về chi linh mới nhất

Chi Linh city after 10 days under lockdownicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Chi Linh city after 10 days under lockdown

On February 6, after 10 days under lockdown, Vietnam’s largest Covid-19 hotspot - Chi Linh City in the northern province of Hai Duong - moved to a different state.
 
Patients in a quarantine zone in Vietnam’s Covid-19 hotspot Chi Linh

Patients in a quarantine zone in Vietnam’s Covid-19 hotspot Chi Linh

icon07/02/20210
9 new cases of Covid-19 reported in 5 provinces

9 new cases of Covid-19 reported in 5 provinces

icon04/02/20210
PM orders residents in Hai Duong, Quang Ninh not to leave localitiesicon

PM orders residents in Hai Duong, Quang Ninh not to leave localities

SOCIETY
28/01/2021
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered all people in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh not to travel to other localities, to contain the spread of the coronavirus following the confirmation of over 80 community transmitted cases of COVID-19 in the two provinces.
Maple forests in Vietnamicon

Maple forests in Vietnam

TRAVEL
20/01/2020
Some locations in northern Vietnam boast forests of maple trees whose leaves turn red in autumn.  
 
 
