On February 6, after 10 days under lockdown, Vietnam’s largest Covid-19 hotspot - Chi Linh City in the northern province of Hai Duong - moved to a different state.
SOCIETY
28/01/2021
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered all people in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh not to travel to other localities, to contain the spread of the coronavirus following the confirmation of over 80 community transmitted cases of COVID-19 in the two provinces.
TRAVEL
20/01/2020
Some locations in northern Vietnam boast forests of maple trees whose leaves turn red in autumn.