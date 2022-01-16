child abuse
tin tức về child abuse mới nhất
icon
Thach That District Police has transferred a man suspected of violently assaulting a three-year-old girl, to Hanoi Criminal Police for further investigation. The man is N.T.H, the boyfriend of N.T.L who is the girl's mother.
icon SOCIETY
29/12/2021
Vo Nguyen Quynh Trang, 26, from Gia Lai Province, is to be prosecuted for abusing an 8-year-old child to death.
icon SOCIETY
24/11/2020
Bac Ninh authorities on Monday ordered an investigation into underage labour in service and manufacturing units in the province following reports of alleged serious abuse of a 14-year-old boy in a restaurant in the northern province.
icon SOCIETY
30/06/2020
The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.
icon POLITICS
28/04/2020
Nearly 50 per cent of adults do not know what is governed by the Law on Children, according to a report released by the National Assembly’s supervision delegation on Monday.
icon SOCIETY
24/02/2020
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched in May 2006 by the US Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
icon SOCIETY
18/01/2020
Officials have proposed stricter punishment on those charged with child abuse at a meeting with the government, supervision delegation of the National Assembly and other agencies on January 15.
icon SOCIETY
10/12/2019
Police in the central province of Nghe An has been arrested for mistreating a 13-month old local girl.
icon SOCIETY
21/11/2019
The deputy headmaster of a nursery school in the southern province of Binh Duong has been suspended following the case in which a little child was trampled on by their classmates.
icon SOCIETY
19/11/2019
A male State employee working at the HCMC Social Support Center has been detained for allegedly molesting two children living at the center, reported the local media.
icon SOCIETY
06/11/2019
The Ho Chi Minh City People's Court on Wednesday upheld the 18-month sentence for the former deputy director of Danang City People's Procuracy, Nguyen Huu Linh who was accused of sexually abusing children under 16.
icon SOCIETY
20/10/2019
Many parents believe that schools have to take full responsibility for the maturation process of their children.
icon POLITICS
13/09/2019
Vietnam is winning the war on corruption – albeit gradually. Government Inspector General Le Minh Khai addressed the ongoing 37th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Thursday.
icon SOCIETY
20/08/2019
A teacher at the Maple Bear Westlake Point Kindergarten in Hanoi has been accused of mistreating children at the school.
icon SOCIETY
17/08/2019
As many as 169 children engaged in a dialogue with representatives from the Government, sectors and organisations in Hanoi on August 17 as part of the sixth national children’s forum.
icon SOCIETY
09/08/2019
Police in Binh Thuan Province are investigating accusations that an 11-year-old boy was brutally beaten while attending a meditation course at a local pagoda.
icon SOCIETY
29/05/2019
Parents tend to rely on school in educating their children, and don’t understand that family plays a very important role in children’s maturity.
icon SOCIETY
13/05/2019
Stunned by a series of child abuse cases discovered recently, parents are registering abuse prevention training courses for their children.