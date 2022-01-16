 
Man suspected of violent assault of three-year-old girl
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Man suspected of violent assault of three-year-old girl

Thach That District Police has transferred a man suspected of violently assaulting a three-year-old girl, to Hanoi Criminal Police for further investigation. The man is N.T.H, the boyfriend of N.T.L who is the girl's mother.
 
National fund for Vietnamese children active in 2021

National fund for Vietnamese children active in 2021

icon16/01/20220
Child abuse cases show need for better public awareness, improved laws on child protection

Child abuse cases show need for better public awareness, improved laws on child protection

icon15/01/20220
HCM City: Woman to be prosecuted for fatally abusing 8-year-old child

HCM City: Woman to be prosecuted for fatally abusing 8-year-old child

SOCIETY
29/12/2021
Vo Nguyen Quynh Trang, 26, from Gia Lai Province, is to be prosecuted for abusing an 8-year-old child to death.  
Underage labour investigation ordered after alleged torture of 14-year-old

Underage labour investigation ordered after alleged torture of 14-year-old

SOCIETY
24/11/2020
Bac Ninh authorities on Monday ordered an investigation into underage labour in service and manufacturing units in the province following reports of alleged serious abuse of a 14-year-old boy in a restaurant in the northern province.
Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse

Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse

SOCIETY
30/06/2020
The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.
Reports on child abuse just the tip of the iceberg: NA Standing Committee

Reports on child abuse just the tip of the iceberg: NA Standing Committee

POLITICS
28/04/2020
Nearly 50 per cent of adults do not know what is governed by the Law on Children, according to a report released by the National Assembly’s supervision delegation on Monday. 
US man charged of child sex tourism in Vietnam

US man charged of child sex tourism in Vietnam

SOCIETY
24/02/2020
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched in May 2006 by the US Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Vietnam seeks ways to combat child abuse

Vietnam seeks ways to combat child abuse

SOCIETY
18/01/2020
Officials have proposed stricter punishment on those charged with child abuse at a meeting with the government, supervision delegation of the National Assembly and other agencies on January 15.
Nghe An babysitter detained for child abuse

Nghe An babysitter detained for child abuse

SOCIETY
10/12/2019
Police in the central province of Nghe An has been arrested for mistreating a 13-month old local girl.  
Kindergarten deputy headmaster suspended for trampled child

Kindergarten deputy headmaster suspended for trampled child

SOCIETY
21/11/2019
The deputy headmaster of a nursery school in the southern province of Binh Duong has been suspended following the case in which a little child was trampled on by their classmates.
State employee in HCM City arrested for alleged child molestation

State employee in HCM City arrested for alleged child molestation

SOCIETY
19/11/2019
A male State employee working at the HCMC Social Support Center has been detained for allegedly molesting two children living at the center, reported the local media.
Jail sentence upheld for Danang official accused of child abuse

Jail sentence upheld for Danang official accused of child abuse

SOCIETY
06/11/2019
The Ho Chi Minh City People's Court on Wednesday upheld the 18-month sentence for the former deputy director of Danang City People's Procuracy, Nguyen Huu Linh who was accused of sexually abusing children under 16.  
In Vietnam, family education is being neglected

In Vietnam, family education is being neglected

SOCIETY
20/10/2019
Many parents believe that schools have to take full responsibility for the maturation process of their children.
Anti-corruption efforts make progress

Anti-corruption efforts make progress

POLITICS
13/09/2019
Vietnam is winning the war on corruption – albeit gradually. Government Inspector General Le Minh Khai addressed the ongoing 37th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Thursday.
Teacher fired for child abuse

Teacher fired for child abuse

SOCIETY
20/08/2019
A teacher at the Maple Bear Westlake Point Kindergarten in Hanoi has been accused of mistreating children at the school.  
National forum encourages children to raise their voice

National forum encourages children to raise their voice

SOCIETY
17/08/2019
As many as 169 children engaged in a dialogue with representatives from the Government, sectors and organisations in Hanoi on August 17 as part of the sixth national children’s forum.
11-year-old victim at centre of pagoda sexual and physical abuse accusations

11-year-old victim at centre of pagoda sexual and physical abuse accusations

SOCIETY
09/08/2019
Police in Binh Thuan Province are investigating accusations that an 11-year-old boy was brutally beaten while attending a meditation course at a local pagoda.
Children are hungry for 'family education': psychologist

Children are hungry for ‘family education’: psychologist

SOCIETY
29/05/2019
Parents tend to rely on school in educating their children, and don’t understand that family plays a very important role in children’s maturity.
Vietnamese parents enroll kids in child-abuse prevention classes

Vietnamese parents enroll kids in child-abuse prevention classes

SOCIETY
13/05/2019
Stunned by a series of child abuse cases discovered recently, parents are registering abuse prevention training courses for their children.
 
 
