Chinese market

tin tức về Chinese market mới nhất

The ‘farm produce rescue’ methodicon
BUSINESS27/02/20200

The ‘farm produce rescue’ method

Some retailers have reportedto the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) that there is no more farm produce to rescue. But farmers still complain that their farm produce remains unsalable.

 
Business production hit because of lack of materials from China

Business production hit because of lack of materials from China

icon25/02/20200
VN farm produce exporters urged to look at markets other than China

VN farm produce exporters urged to look at markets other than China

icon09/02/20200
Farm exports to China blocked as coronavirus crisis worsensicon

Farm exports to China blocked as coronavirus crisis worsens

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Problems have arisen in the first days of the Year of the Rat: the sale of farm produce to China has declined because of the coronavirus.

The US wants VN to cut tariff on farm produceicon

The US wants VN to cut tariff on farm produce

BUSINESS
17/12/2019

Vietnam needs to learn from experiences from other regiolnal countries and take appropriate measures to protect domestic production, experts say.

VN Government cautious when setting export growth target in 2020icon

VN Government cautious when setting export growth target in 2020

BUSINESS
20/11/2019

Vietnam expects to see spectacular export growth rate in 2019 despite influences from the US-China trade war, but the government has decided to maintain the same export target for 2020.

Da Nang promotes tourism to diverse sources to avoid relying on Chinese, Kiran marketsicon

Da Nang promotes tourism to diverse sources to avoid relying on Chinese, Kiran markets

TRAVEL
02/11/2019

Da Nang authorities are promoting tourism in many markets, including Thailand, Japan and Europe, in order to diversify sources of travelers and to not rely on Chinese and South Korean markets.

Vietnamese dairy products officially allowed into Chinaicon

Vietnamese dairy products officially allowed into China

BUSINESS
18/10/2019

Vietnamese dairy products have been officially allowed into the Chinese market, according to a recent statement by the General Administration of Customs of China.

Vietnam struggles to reach rice export planicon

Vietnam struggles to reach rice export plan

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

Analysts warn that Vietnam will have to struggle to implement the rice export plan this year because many key markets have tightened control over imports.

Vietnamese dairy producers face big problemsicon

Vietnamese dairy producers face big problems

BUSINESS
04/10/2019

Coca-Cola's announcement that it will enter the dairy sector will increase pressure on Vietnamese producers.

Vietnam’s veggies and fruits can no longer cross the border to enter Chinaicon

Vietnam’s veggies and fruits can no longer cross the border to enter China

BUSINESS
01/09/2019

Vietnam’s vegetables and fruits are finding it difficult to enter China, but the country continues to import Chinese products in large quantities.

Farm produce: selling much, but making little profiticon

Farm produce: selling much, but making little profit

BUSINESS
19/08/2019

Official reports all show that exports of farm produce have increased sharply since the beginning of the year, but the value is very low.

Chinese farm produce market choosier, causing concern among exportersicon

Chinese farm produce market choosier, causing concern among exporters

BUSINESS
05/08/2019

Vietnam’s businesses have had to change the way of organizing production to satisfy the increasingly high demand from China.

Wood chip exports stuck on the way to Chinaicon

Wood chip exports stuck on the way to China

BUSINESS
27/07/2019

As the biggest wood chip exporter in the world, Vietnam is facing big difficulties.

Vietnam's rice exports to China plungeicon

Vietnam's rice exports to China plunge

BUSINESS
22/07/2019

Instead of continuing to be an easy-to-be-please rice importer, China has been reducing imports, showing its ambition to become an exporter.

Vietnam’s rice exports drop, causing big worriesicon

Vietnam’s rice exports drop, causing big worries

BUSINESS
09/07/2019

Over the last 10 years, rice exports have brought $2-3 billion to Vietnam a year. However, they are facing difficulties in nearly all key markets this year.

Vietnam's dairy producers vow to make bigger investmentsicon

Vietnam's dairy producers vow to make bigger investments

BUSINESS
27/06/2019

It is expected that the average dairy product demand of Vietnamese will increase to 28 liters per annum by 2020.

VN’s agricultural products face barriers to enter Chinese marketicon

VN’s agricultural products face barriers to enter Chinese market

BUSINESS
07/06/2019

Many of Vietnam’s agricultural products – especially rice, vegetables and cassava – have faced barriers preventing their export to China, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Fruit exports: China changes rules, Vietnam changes strategyicon

Fruit exports: China changes rules, Vietnam changes strategy

BUSINESS
28/05/2019

Vietnam’s fruit exports to China in Q1 decreased by 6.3 percent compared with the same period last year. The door to the biggest export market is narrowing.

Vietnam’s producers meet difficulties as yuan weakens.icon

Vietnam’s producers meet difficulties as yuan weakens.

BUSINESS
24/05/2019

In an effort to encourage exports in the context of the trade war, the Chinese central bank PBOC has set the yuan/US dollar reference exchange rate at 6.8365 yuan per US dollar, the lowest level since January 2019.

 
 
