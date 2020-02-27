Chinese market
tin tức về Chinese market mới nhất
icon
Some retailers have reportedto the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) that there is no more farm produce to rescue. But farmers still complain that their farm produce remains unsalable.
icon BUSINESS
04/02/2020
Problems have arisen in the first days of the Year of the Rat: the sale of farm produce to China has declined because of the coronavirus.
icon BUSINESS
17/12/2019
Vietnam needs to learn from experiences from other regiolnal countries and take appropriate measures to protect domestic production, experts say.
icon BUSINESS
20/11/2019
Vietnam expects to see spectacular export growth rate in 2019 despite influences from the US-China trade war, but the government has decided to maintain the same export target for 2020.
icon TRAVEL
02/11/2019
Da Nang authorities are promoting tourism in many markets, including Thailand, Japan and Europe, in order to diversify sources of travelers and to not rely on Chinese and South Korean markets.
icon BUSINESS
18/10/2019
Vietnamese dairy products have been officially allowed into the Chinese market, according to a recent statement by the General Administration of Customs of China.
icon BUSINESS
08/10/2019
Analysts warn that Vietnam will have to struggle to implement the rice export plan this year because many key markets have tightened control over imports.
icon BUSINESS
04/10/2019
Coca-Cola's announcement that it will enter the dairy sector will increase pressure on Vietnamese producers.
icon BUSINESS
01/09/2019
Vietnam’s vegetables and fruits are finding it difficult to enter China, but the country continues to import Chinese products in large quantities.
icon BUSINESS
19/08/2019
Official reports all show that exports of farm produce have increased sharply since the beginning of the year, but the value is very low.
icon BUSINESS
05/08/2019
Vietnam’s businesses have had to change the way of organizing production to satisfy the increasingly high demand from China.
icon BUSINESS
27/07/2019
As the biggest wood chip exporter in the world, Vietnam is facing big difficulties.
icon BUSINESS
22/07/2019
Instead of continuing to be an easy-to-be-please rice importer, China has been reducing imports, showing its ambition to become an exporter.
icon BUSINESS
09/07/2019
Over the last 10 years, rice exports have brought $2-3 billion to Vietnam a year. However, they are facing difficulties in nearly all key markets this year.
icon BUSINESS
27/06/2019
It is expected that the average dairy product demand of Vietnamese will increase to 28 liters per annum by 2020.
icon BUSINESS
07/06/2019
Many of Vietnam’s agricultural products – especially rice, vegetables and cassava – have faced barriers preventing their export to China, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
icon BUSINESS
28/05/2019
Vietnam’s fruit exports to China in Q1 decreased by 6.3 percent compared with the same period last year. The door to the biggest export market is narrowing.
icon BUSINESS
24/05/2019
In an effort to encourage exports in the context of the trade war, the Chinese central bank PBOC has set the yuan/US dollar reference exchange rate at 6.8365 yuan per US dollar, the lowest level since January 2019.