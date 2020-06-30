Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
14/07/2020 01:27:23 (GMT +7)

Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UKicon
Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK

Groups of leading Vietnamese health specialists are poised to meet for the sixth national consultation this week to check on the progress of a British pilot to determine if he is healthy enough to be discharged from hospital 

 
US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescuedicon

US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued

SOCIETY
03/05/2020

Border guards of Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 morning rescued a US citizen in distress on the Saigon River.

The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnamicon

The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/04/2020

Laboratory workers at the Southern National Influenza Center of the HCM City Pasteur Institute are busy working with thousands of specimen lots from 22 provinces.

Vietnamese scientists actively share information about nCoVicon

Vietnamese scientists actively share information about nCoV

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/02/2020

The measures Vietnam is taking to cope with the nCoV epidemic are based on the experience and scientific research results that have been accumulated for many years, since the time it faced SARS epidemic in 2002-2003.

Vietnam is well controlling nCoV: Deputy PMicon

Vietnam is well controlling nCoV: Deputy PM

SOCIETY
29/01/2020

Vietnam is well controlling the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 28.

Deputy PM requests greater efforts to prevent nCoV outbreakicon

Deputy PM requests greater efforts to prevent nCoV outbreak

SOCIETY
24/01/2020

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chaired an urgent meeting in Hanoi on January 24 in response to the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain.

Hospitals create a joyous Tet for patientsicon

Hospitals create a joyous Tet for patients

SOCIETY
18/01/2020

Many hospitals in HCM City are carrying out programmes to help their patients enjoy the Lunar New Year season, or Tet, which falls on January 25.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
