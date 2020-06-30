Cho Ray Hospital
tin tức về Cho Ray Hospital mới nhất
icon
Groups of leading Vietnamese health specialists are poised to meet for the sixth national consultation this week to check on the progress of a British pilot to determine if he is healthy enough to be discharged from hospital
icon SOCIETY
03/05/2020
Border guards of Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 morning rescued a US citizen in distress on the Saigon River.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/04/2020
Laboratory workers at the Southern National Influenza Center of the HCM City Pasteur Institute are busy working with thousands of specimen lots from 22 provinces.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/02/2020
The measures Vietnam is taking to cope with the nCoV epidemic are based on the experience and scientific research results that have been accumulated for many years, since the time it faced SARS epidemic in 2002-2003.
icon SOCIETY
29/01/2020
Vietnam is well controlling the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 28.
icon SOCIETY
24/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chaired an urgent meeting in Hanoi on January 24 in response to the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain.
icon SOCIETY
18/01/2020
Many hospitals in HCM City are carrying out programmes to help their patients enjoy the Lunar New Year season, or Tet, which falls on January 25.