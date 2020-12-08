Christmas
tin tức về Christmas mới nhất
icon
With Christmas drawing near, Hang Ma Street in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter is starting to see an increase in trade, with a number of shops putting various different types of decorations on display.
icon PHOTOS
26/12/2019
Christmas season has arrived, and the festive atmosphere can be felt everywhere.
icon PHOTOS
24/12/2019
Churches and commercial centers across HCMC are being packed with people coming to take photos and celebrate the vibrant atmosphere of Christmas.
icon BUSINESS
24/12/2019
Christmas they say, is a time for giving. But for many businesses around the country, it is prime time to receive as well.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019
Cai luong (reformed opera) troupes in the Cuu Long Mekong) River Delta region are rehearsing new shows that they hope will prove to be fun for farmers during the Christmas, New Year and Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday season.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019
A Catholic parish located in District 8 of Ho Chi Minh City is renowned for its colourful decorations each Christmas.
icon TRAVEL
23/12/2019
From the beginning of December, Hanoi’s streets are all decorated with Christmas patterns that create a festive environment helping any expats off being homesick in the night of Christmas.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019
Christmas is coming to town! More than 20 young people celebrated an early Christmas by attending a sign language class themed ‘Silent tour’ in a cozy café in Hanoi on Sunday night.
icon VIDEO
22/12/2019
Christmas decorations on sale on many streets in Hanoi signal the biggest Christian celebration is nearing.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/12/2019
Three Vietnamese films produced by HCM City filmmakers are ready for release during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/12/2019
Located in the heart of the capital’s Old Quarter, Hang Ma street is enjoying a flurry of trade as various shops sell different types of decorations in anticipation for the upcoming festive period over Christmas.
icon PHOTOS
03/12/2019
As Christmas nears, colourful decorations have already been sold at various shops and stores along Hang Ma Street in Hanoi.
icon BUSINESS
22/10/2019
Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of over US$6.8 billion between the beginning of the year and October 15 with total import-export turnover reaching over US$403 billion, according to statistics released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
icon Thế giới
12/12/2017
Hàng loạt xu hướng mới rất lạ, chưa từng có đã nổi lên trong mùa Giáng sinh năm nay. Đó là treo cây thông ngược, thay cây thông bằng thang, quả dứa...