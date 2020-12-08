 
# Covid-19
Christmas

Hanoi street sees upturn in Xmas buildupicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS08/12/2020

Hanoi street sees upturn in Xmas buildup

With Christmas drawing near, Hang Ma Street in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter is starting to see an increase in trade, with a number of shops putting various different types of decorations on display.
 
Top places to celebrate Christmas in Vietnam

icon07/12/2020

Top places to celebrate Christmas in Vietnam

icon07/12/20200
Early Christmas atmosphere on Hanoi streets

icon04/12/2020

Early Christmas atmosphere on Hanoi streets

icon04/12/20200
Joyful Christmas atmosphere in Vietnamicon

Joyful Christmas atmosphere in Vietnam

PHOTOS
26/12/2019
Christmas season has arrived, and the festive atmosphere can be felt everywhere.
Saigonese enjoy vibrant Christmas atmosphereicon

Saigonese enjoy vibrant Christmas atmosphere

PHOTOS
24/12/2019
Churches and commercial centers across HCMC are being packed with people coming to take photos and celebrate the vibrant atmosphere of Christmas.
Christmas brings joy to shoppers, retailers alikeicon

Christmas brings joy to shoppers, retailers alike

BUSINESS
24/12/2019
Christmas they say, is a time for giving. But for many businesses around the country, it is prime time to receive as well.
Cai luong troupes prepare to regale farmers during holiday seasonicon

Cai luong troupes prepare to regale farmers during holiday season

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019
Cai luong (reformed opera) troupes in the Cuu Long Mekong) River Delta region are rehearsing new shows that they hope will prove to be fun for farmers during the Christmas, New Year and Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday season.
Catholic parish in HCM City sparkles in buildup to Christmasicon

Catholic parish in HCM City sparkles in buildup to Christmas

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019
A Catholic parish located in District 8 of Ho Chi Minh City is renowned for its colourful decorations each Christmas.
Ideal locations in Hanoi to celebrate Christmasicon

Ideal locations in Hanoi to celebrate Christmas

TRAVEL
23/12/2019
From the beginning of December, Hanoi’s streets are all decorated with Christmas patterns that create a festive environment helping any expats off being homesick in the night of Christmas.
Learn sign language with silent touricon

Learn sign language with silent tour

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019
Christmas is coming to town! More than 20 young people celebrated an early Christmas by attending a sign language class themed ‘Silent tour’ in a cozy café in Hanoi on Sunday night.
Christmas decorations adorn marketicon

Christmas decorations adorn market

VIDEO
22/12/2019
Christmas decorations on sale on many streets in Hanoi signal the biggest Christian celebration is nearing.
Vietnamese films among holiday season releasesicon

Vietnamese films among holiday season releases

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/12/2019
Three Vietnamese films produced by HCM City filmmakers are ready for release during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Pre-Christmas hustle and bustle hits Hang Ma streeticon

Pre-Christmas hustle and bustle hits Hang Ma street

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/12/2019
Located in the heart of the capital’s Old Quarter, Hang Ma street is enjoying a flurry of trade as various shops sell different types of decorations in anticipation for the upcoming festive period over Christmas.
Christmas atmosphere on Hang Ma Streeticon

Christmas atmosphere on Hang Ma Street

PHOTOS
03/12/2019
As Christmas nears, colourful decorations have already been sold at various shops and stores along Hang Ma Street in Hanoi.
Vietnam enjoys growing trade surplus of over US$6.8 billionicon

Vietnam enjoys growing trade surplus of over US$6.8 billion

BUSINESS
22/10/2019
Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of over US$6.8 billion between the beginning of the year and October 15 with total import-export turnover reaching over US$403 billion, according to statistics released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
Bùng nổ chiêu trò 'độc, lạ' mùa Giáng sinhicon

Bùng nổ chiêu trò 'độc, lạ' mùa Giáng sinh

Thế giới
12/12/2017
Hàng loạt xu hướng mới rất lạ, chưa từng có đã nổi lên trong mùa Giáng sinh năm nay. Đó là treo cây thông ngược, thay cây thông bằng thang, quả dứa...
 
 
