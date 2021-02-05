Chu Ngoc Anh
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has requested a halt to festive activities and mass gathering events in public places and stadiums in the face of a COVID-19 resurgence.
POLITICS
25/09/2020
Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Chu Ngoc Anh was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure with 95 out of 96 votes at the 16th session of the 15th Hanoi People’s Council this morning.
POLITICS
21/09/2020
Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh has become Vice Party Secretary of Hanoi after the appointment decision of the Politburo was announced on September 18.