Chu Ngoc Anh

tin tức về Chu Ngoc Anh mới nhất

COVID-19: Hanoi puts the brakes on festivities, mass gatheringsicon
SOCIETY05/02/20210

COVID-19: Hanoi puts the brakes on festivities, mass gatherings

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has requested a halt to festive activities and mass gathering events in public places and stadiums in the face of a COVID-19 resurgence.
 
Hanoi: Fines of VND1-3 million imposed for not wearing facemasks in public places

icon04/02/20210
Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries

icon21/10/20200
Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairmanicon

Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman

POLITICS
25/09/2020
Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Chu Ngoc Anh was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure with 95 out of 96 votes at the 16th session of the 15th Hanoi People’s Council this morning.
Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaryicon

Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary

POLITICS
21/09/2020
Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh has become Vice Party Secretary of Hanoi after the appointment decision of the Politburo was announced on September 18.
 
 
