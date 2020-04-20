cinema
tin tức về cinema mới nhất
icon
National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/04/2020
French Cultural Institute (L'Espace) is co-operating with Vietnamese movie company BHD to give movie buffs a chance to watch award-winning films free online from April 1 to 30.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/03/2020
Several Middle East countries ban the film because of a reference to lesbian parents, reports say.