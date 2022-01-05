Circus
Ms. Nguyen Thi Huyen My (born in 1975) has dedicated her life to pursuing a profession in circus performance, which she has done since she was 11 years old.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
19/05/2021
Only with the passion that makes the artists continuing the job while encouraging each other to overcome this difficult time.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
19/01/2021
“The Magic Stick” has debuted in Hanoi as the first-ever combination of circus and “cai luong”, a form of Vietnam’s folk opera using a signature melancholic song structure nostalgic for the past.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
01/10/2020
A special circus show children this Mid-Autumn Festival is being staged at the Central Circus Theatre in Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
20/08/2020
Many circus shows and programmes have been postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Circus Union.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
05/11/2019
The 2019 World Circus Festival, themed ‘New chapter for a wonder’, will be held in Ha Long City, in the northern province of Quang Ninh, from November 11-17.
icon VIDEO
10/08/2019
Over one year since the Asia For Animals Coalition’s call for not using wild animals in circus performance, Vietnamese kids have now been getting acquainted with familiar pets on stage.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
23/05/2019
A circus with an environmental message opens in Hanoi this week. Its aim is to entertain and educate youngsters to mark International Children’s Day on June 1.