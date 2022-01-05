 
Seasoned teacher returns from France to inspire new generation of circus acrobatsicon
FEATURE05/01/20220

Seasoned teacher returns from France to inspire new generation of circus acrobats

Ms. Nguyen Thi Huyen My (born in 1975) has dedicated her life to pursuing a profession in circus performance, which she has done since she was 11 years old.
 
VN circus artist brothers break world record in Spain

VN circus artist brothers break world record in Spain

icon24/12/20210
Daredevil Giang brothers to attempt another world record in Spain

Daredevil Giang brothers to attempt another world record in Spain

icon09/12/20210
Keep the fire of passion on the circus stageicon

Keep the fire of passion on the circus stage

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
19/05/2021
Only with the passion that makes the artists continuing the job while encouraging each other to overcome this difficult time.
“The Magic Stick” - first-ever combination of circus and traditional musicicon

“The Magic Stick” - first-ever combination of circus and traditional music

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
19/01/2021
“The Magic Stick” has debuted in Hanoi as the first-ever combination of circus and “cai luong”, a form of Vietnam’s folk opera using a signature melancholic song structure nostalgic for the past.
Circus show featuring fairytale to entertain children during Mid-Autumn Festivalicon

Circus show featuring fairytale to entertain children during Mid-Autumn Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
01/10/2020
A special circus show children this Mid-Autumn Festival is being staged at the Central Circus Theatre in Hanoi.
Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19icon

Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
20/08/2020
Many circus shows and programmes have been postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Circus Union.
Quang Ninh to host World Circus Festivalicon

Quang Ninh to host World Circus Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
05/11/2019
The 2019 World Circus Festival, themed ‘New chapter for a wonder’, will be held in Ha Long City, in the northern province of Quang Ninh, from November 11-17.
Circus wild animals retire, pets get jobicon

Circus wild animals retire, pets get job

VIDEO
10/08/2019
Over one year since the Asia For Animals Coalition’s call for not using wild animals in circus performance, Vietnamese kids have now been getting acquainted with familiar pets on stage.
Circus performance calls people to protect environmenticon

Circus performance calls people to protect environment

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
23/05/2019
A circus with an environmental message opens in Hanoi this week. Its aim is to entertain and educate youngsters to mark International Children’s Day on June 1.
 
 
