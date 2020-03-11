citizen protection
tin tức về citizen protection mới nhất
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a thorough review of all entrants - Vietnamese and foreigners - into Vietnam since March 8 to discover COVID-19 infection cases and prevent community spread.
24/02/2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of measures to protect Vietnamese citizens living in the Republic of Korea, which reported a huge rise in the number of confirmed new coronavirus infection cases over the last few days.
31/12/2019
Facing unpredictable developments of many regions in the world, the protection of citizens has always been carried out by Vietnam under the motto "Active, timely, quick and effective protection".
26/12/2019
Article 17 of the 2013 Constitution states: "Vietnamese citizens living abroad are protected by the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam".
14/12/2019
Over the past years, citizen protection work has always been carried out under the motto "Active, timely, quick and effective protection".
01/12/2019
Since the 29th Diplomatic Conference, it has been a turbulent time with many complicated developments both on the international and regional level, directly affecting the protection of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities abroad.
30/11/2019
The bodies and ashes of the remaining 23 victims in the Essex lorry incident arrived at Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi on November 30.
21/11/2019
No human and property losses related to Vietnamese students and citizens in Hong Kong have been reported so far via the hotline of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau (China).
08/11/2019
The bodies of Vietnamese people found dead in the back of a truck in the United Kingdom may be transported to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
06/11/2019
The Vietnamese Government is working closely with the UK authorities to identify the victims of the shocking October 23 lorry incident in Essex, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on November 5.