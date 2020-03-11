Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
citizen protection

tin tức về citizen protection mới nhất

Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8icon
POLITICS11 giờ trước0

Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a thorough review of all entrants - Vietnamese and foreigners - into Vietnam since March 8 to discover COVID-19 infection cases and prevent community spread.

 
Two Vietnamese die in bus accident in Laos

Two Vietnamese die in bus accident in Laos

icon11/03/20200
Foreign Ministry: citizen protection in COVID-19-hit areas is priority

Foreign Ministry: citizen protection in COVID-19-hit areas is priority

icon06/03/20200
VN ready to protect Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 fearsicon

VN ready to protect Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 fears

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of measures to protect Vietnamese citizens living in the Republic of Korea, which reported a huge rise in the number of confirmed new coronavirus infection cases over the last few days.

Protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad: A highlighticon

Protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad: A highlight

SOCIETY
31/12/2019

Facing unpredictable developments of many regions in the world, the protection of citizens has always been carried out by Vietnam under the motto "Active, timely, quick and effective protection".

Protection of citizens: Top goal of migration managementicon

Protection of citizens: Top goal of migration management

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

Article 17 of the 2013 Constitution states: "Vietnamese citizens living abroad are protected by the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam".

Actively take measures to protect Vietnamese citizens abroadicon

Actively take measures to protect Vietnamese citizens abroad

SOCIETY
14/12/2019

Over the past years, citizen protection work has always been carried out under the motto "Active, timely, quick and effective protection".

Citizen protection: fulcrum for Vietnamese citizensicon

Citizen protection: fulcrum for Vietnamese citizens

SOCIETY
01/12/2019

Since the 29th Diplomatic Conference, it has been a turbulent time with many complicated developments both on the international and regional level, directly affecting the protection of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities abroad.

Essex lorry incident: Bodies, ashes of remaining 23 victims brought homeicon

Essex lorry incident: Bodies, ashes of remaining 23 victims brought home

SOCIETY
30/11/2019

The bodies and ashes of the remaining 23 victims in the Essex lorry incident arrived at Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi on November 30.

No losses of Vietnamese citizens in Hong Kong reported yet: spokespersonicon

No losses of Vietnamese citizens in Hong Kong reported yet: spokesperson

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

No human and property losses related to Vietnamese students and citizens in Hong Kong have been reported so far via the hotline of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau (China).

Bodies of victims in UK truck incident may be transported to Noi Bai airporticon

Bodies of victims in UK truck incident may be transported to Noi Bai airport

SOCIETY
08/11/2019

The bodies of Vietnamese people found dead in the back of a truck in the United Kingdom may be transported to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

35 families confirm information relevant to Essex lorry tragedyicon

35 families confirm information relevant to Essex lorry tragedy

POLITICS
06/11/2019

The Vietnamese Government is working closely with the UK authorities to identify the victims of the shocking October 23 lorry incident in Essex, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on November 5.

 
 
