Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam

tin tức về Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam mới nhất

Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended
SOCIETY

Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended

The Transport Ministry has requested the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31.

 
Vietnamese flock home from overseas

Vietnamese flock home from overseas

19/03/2020
Compulsory e-health declaration for all passengers entering Vietnam

Compulsory e-health declaration for all passengers entering Vietnam

07/03/2020
Major airports suspend receiving passenger flights from South Korea amid COVID-19

Major airports suspend receiving passenger flights from South Korea amid COVID-19

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

The Hanoi-based Noi Bai  Airport and Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has suspended receiving flights carrying passengers from the Republic of Korea due to the complicated developments of coronavirus as from March 1.

Flights licensed to bring Vietnamese, Chinese citizens back

Flights licensed to bring Vietnamese, Chinese citizens back

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam announced that it has asked its relevant authorities to grant licenses to a number of flights to bring Vietnamese citizens in China and Chinese citizens in Vietnam back to their respective countries.

Flights from nCoV-affected areas to Vietnam suspended

Flights from nCoV-affected areas to Vietnam suspended

SOCIETY
30/01/2020

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAV) has asked airlines to proactively adjust their flight schedules and suspended all flights from coronavirus-affected areas to Vietnam.

Plane on Vietnam-Russia flight caught fire

Plane on Vietnam-Russia flight caught fire

SOCIETY
26/09/2019

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam is waiting for the investigation results and would offer help if required after dozens of people injured when a plane on Vietnam-Russia flight suddenly caught fire in Russia.

 
 
