Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam
tin tức về Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam mới nhất
icon
The Transport Ministry has requested the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31.
icon SOCIETY
02/03/2020
The Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport and Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has suspended receiving flights carrying passengers from the Republic of Korea due to the complicated developments of coronavirus as from March 1.
icon SOCIETY
06/02/2020
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam announced that it has asked its relevant authorities to grant licenses to a number of flights to bring Vietnamese citizens in China and Chinese citizens in Vietnam back to their respective countries.
icon SOCIETY
30/01/2020
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAV) has asked airlines to proactively adjust their flight schedules and suspended all flights from coronavirus-affected areas to Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
26/09/2019
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam is waiting for the investigation results and would offer help if required after dozens of people injured when a plane on Vietnam-Russia flight suddenly caught fire in Russia.