civil aviation authority of vietnam

tin tức về civil aviation authority of vietnam mới nhất

14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21
SOCIETY 21/03/2020

14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21

All of the passengers entering Vietnam will have to undergo a 14-day concentrated quarantine period as from 0:00 on March 21, according to the Ministry of Transport.

 
Aviation sector strives to navigate COVID-19 outbreak

Aviation sector strives to navigate COVID-19 outbreak

10/03/2020
Government asked to allow Bamboo Airways’ fleet expansion

Government asked to allow Bamboo Airways’ fleet expansion

03/03/2020
Bamboo Airways to suspend flights to RoK over coronavirus concerns

Bamboo Airways to suspend flights to RoK over coronavirus concerns

TRAVEL
25/02/2020

Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways will suspend flights from the central cities of Da Nang and Nha Trang to the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon city as from February 26 over coronavirus concerns.

Vietnam declares novel coronavirus epidemic

Vietnam declares novel coronavirus epidemic

SOCIETY
01/02/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 1 signed Decision No.173.QD-TTg, declaring the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (nCoV) an epidemic in Vietnam.

Vinpearl Air may take off next year

Vinpearl Air may take off next year

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has submitted to the Prime Minister plans for the establishment of Vinpearl Air, with investment capital of 4.7 trillion VND (202.6 million USD).

Noi Bai airport to be expanded for 100 million passengers per year

Noi Bai airport to be expanded for 100 million passengers per year

SOCIETY
27/11/2019

The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport will be expanded to serve 100 million passengers per year, becoming more suitable to the development space of Hanoi and minimising impacts on related planning schemes.

Vinpearl Air opens first pilot training course

Vinpearl Air opens first pilot training course

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

The VinAviation High-tech Human Resources Training School run by Vinpearl Air JSC under private conglomerate Vingroupon November 20 launched its first pilot training course for 180 trainees aged from 18-33.

Vietnam Airlines bans damaged, recalled lithium batteries on its flights

Vietnam Airlines bans damaged, recalled lithium batteries on its flights

TRAVEL
21/11/2019

Vietnam Airlines has banned the transportation of lithium batteries and electronic devices using lithium batteries on all its flights from November 15 to ensure flight safety.

Newest airline to take flights from July 2020

Newest airline to take flights from July 2020

BUSINESS
22/08/2019

Vinpearl Air of the private conglomerate Vingroup will begin domestic and international flights from July 2020 with a fleet of six aircraft, according to Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.

Vietnam Airlines, US's Delta ink code sharing agreement

Vietnam Airlines, US’s Delta ink code sharing agreement

BUSINESS
17/08/2019

Vietnam Airlines and the US’s Delta Air Lines have signed a code sharing agreement in Atlanta, expanding their operation from October this year.

No licenses for airlines without training plans: CAAV

No licenses for airlines without training plans: CAAV

BUSINESS
16/08/2019

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) is encouraging the establishment of new carriers, but it will not grant operating licenses to carriers that fail to present plans for training human resources, particularly pilots.

Bamboo Airways allowed to train aviation staff

Bamboo Airways allowed to train aviation staff

BUSINESS
14/08/2019

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam on August 13 granted local carrier Bamboo Airways an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) certificate, allowing it to train aviation staff, firstly flight attendants and technicians.

Domestic airlines delay, cancel almost 4,000 flights in July

Domestic airlines delay, cancel almost 4,000 flights in July

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

Five domestic airlines reported 3,933 delayed flights in July, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Vietnam's delayed and cancelled flight report in H1 released

Vietnam's delayed and cancelled flight report in H1 released

SOCIETY
10/07/2019

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has released its report on delayed and cancelled flights by local airlines in the first half of 2019.

Vingroup to open aviation training facilities

Vingroup to open aviation training facilities

BUSINESS
10/07/2019

The private conglomerate Vingroup will work with the CAE Oxford Aviation Academy to establish its VinAviation School and Vinpearl Air Training Centre in Vietnam, with enrollment expected to open this August.

Flight time limitations extended for Vietjet Air's crew

Flight time limitations extended for Vietjet Air’s crew

BUSINESS
29/06/2019

Pilots of new-age Vietjet Air have had some restrictions on their working hours lifted, however, they were requested to satisfy a number of conditions issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam

Bamboo Airways' fleet could reach 30 by 2023

Bamboo Airways’ fleet could reach 30 by 2023

BUSINESS
22/06/2019

The Ministry of Transport agreed on the need for Bamboo Airways, a subsidiary of FLC Group, to increase its fleet to 30 aircraft by 2023 after considering opinions of relevant parties at a meeting on June 21.

 
 
