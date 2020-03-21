civil aviation authority of vietnam
tin tức về civil aviation authority of vietnam mới nhất
All of the passengers entering Vietnam will have to undergo a 14-day concentrated quarantine period as from 0:00 on March 21, according to the Ministry of Transport.
25/02/2020
Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways will suspend flights from the central cities of Da Nang and Nha Trang to the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon city as from February 26 over coronavirus concerns.
01/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 1 signed Decision No.173.QD-TTg, declaring the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (nCoV) an epidemic in Vietnam.
31/12/2019
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has submitted to the Prime Minister plans for the establishment of Vinpearl Air, with investment capital of 4.7 trillion VND (202.6 million USD).
27/11/2019
The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport will be expanded to serve 100 million passengers per year, becoming more suitable to the development space of Hanoi and minimising impacts on related planning schemes.
21/11/2019
The VinAviation High-tech Human Resources Training School run by Vinpearl Air JSC under private conglomerate Vingroupon November 20 launched its first pilot training course for 180 trainees aged from 18-33.
21/11/2019
Vietnam Airlines has banned the transportation of lithium batteries and electronic devices using lithium batteries on all its flights from November 15 to ensure flight safety.
22/08/2019
Vinpearl Air of the private conglomerate Vingroup will begin domestic and international flights from July 2020 with a fleet of six aircraft, according to Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.
17/08/2019
Vietnam Airlines and the US’s Delta Air Lines have signed a code sharing agreement in Atlanta, expanding their operation from October this year.
16/08/2019
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) is encouraging the establishment of new carriers, but it will not grant operating licenses to carriers that fail to present plans for training human resources, particularly pilots.
14/08/2019
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam on August 13 granted local carrier Bamboo Airways an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) certificate, allowing it to train aviation staff, firstly flight attendants and technicians.
14/08/2019
Five domestic airlines reported 3,933 delayed flights in July, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
10/07/2019
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has released its report on delayed and cancelled flights by local airlines in the first half of 2019.
10/07/2019
The private conglomerate Vingroup will work with the CAE Oxford Aviation Academy to establish its VinAviation School and Vinpearl Air Training Centre in Vietnam, with enrollment expected to open this August.
29/06/2019
Pilots of new-age Vietjet Air have had some restrictions on their working hours lifted, however, they were requested to satisfy a number of conditions issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam
22/06/2019
The Ministry of Transport agreed on the need for Bamboo Airways, a subsidiary of FLC Group, to increase its fleet to 30 aircraft by 2023 after considering opinions of relevant parties at a meeting on June 21.