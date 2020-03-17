Climate change
tin tức về Climate change mới nhất
icon
It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/02/2020
Instead of fighting against saline intrusion and climate change, the Mekong Delta is trying to adapt to new circumstances.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/02/2020
The rapid population increase as well as agricultural development and aquaculture in the last decades have significantly reduced the natural value of Mekong Delta.
icon SOCIETY
23/02/2020
The farmers in Binh Thuan Province are facing dropping river water levels and imminent drought.
icon SOCIETY
20/02/2020
No single country is adequately protecting children’s health, their environment and their futures, according to a report released recently by a commission convened by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and The Lancet.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020
The Amazon boss and world's richest man gives 8% of his fortune to fight the planet's "biggest threat".
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/02/2020
The drought in the dry season this year will be quite harsh and water shortage may occur in many places. The central region may face serious water shortage from June.
icon BUSINESS
27/01/2020
Vietnam has reaped impressive economic successes in 2019 and is expecting a bumper crop this year.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/01/2020
The Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, an area that helps feed about 200 million people, is predicted to sink underwater by 2100.
icon POLITICS
09/01/2020
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, has called on the world to intensify efforts in the fight against terrorism in West Africa and the Sahel region.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/01/2020
People have been advised to restrict outdoors exercise, close windows and doors, and wear protective masks to protect themselves from PM2.5 fine dust.
icon SOCIETY
26/12/2019
Kindergartens and primary schools in Hanoi will be closed if the air quality index (AQI) hits 300 and above, equivalent to hazardous levels, city authorities announced on December 25.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/12/2019
With more populous cities and higher consumption levels, the impact of natural disasters is worsening.
icon SOCIETY
17/12/2019
The Vietnamese delegation actively contributed to discussions at the UNHRC session and negotiation sessions on draft resolutions.
icon POLITICS
15/12/2019
Vietnam and the Czech Republic will enhance environmental collaboration under an action plan for cooperation during 2020-2025 signed between the two Ministers of Natural Resources and Environment in Prague on December 13.
icon SOCIETY
05/12/2019
Children in Asia-Pacific have suffered a great deal due to air pollution and extreme weather events, experts have said.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/12/2019
While Vietnam is facing many challenges in producing electricity, renewable energy is emerging as the tipping point for advancing development that is inclusive and sustainable in the country.