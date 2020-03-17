Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Climate change

tin tức về Climate change mới nhất

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate changeicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT4 giờ trước0

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change

It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.

 
Challenges compel restructuring in agriculture

Challenges compel restructuring in agriculture

icon17/03/20200
Climate change: Australian summers 'twice as long as winters'

Climate change: Australian summers 'twice as long as winters'

icon03/03/20200
Regional cooperation is solution to climate changeicon

Regional cooperation is solution to climate change

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/03/2020

Scientists believe regional cooperation will help cope with the effects of climate change.

Vietnam follows new approach to deal with saline intrusion in Mekong Deltaicon

Vietnam follows new approach to deal with saline intrusion in Mekong Delta

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/02/2020

Instead of fighting against saline intrusion and climate change, the Mekong Delta is trying to adapt to new circumstances.

Scientists warn of climate change's effect on water resources in Vietnamicon

Scientists warn of climate change's effect on water resources in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/02/2020

The rapid population increase as well as agricultural development and aquaculture in the last decades have significantly reduced the natural value of Mekong Delta.

Binh Thuan struggles to deal with early droughticon

Binh Thuan struggles to deal with early drought

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

The farmers in Binh Thuan Province are facing dropping river water levels and imminent drought.

World failing to provide children with a healthy life and a climate fit for their futureicon

World failing to provide children with a healthy life and a climate fit for their future

SOCIETY
20/02/2020

No single country is adequately protecting children’s health, their environment and their futures, according to a report released recently by a commission convened by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and The Lancet.  

Jeff Bezos: World's richest man pledges $10bn to fight climate changeicon

Jeff Bezos: World's richest man pledges $10bn to fight climate change

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020

The Amazon boss and world's richest man gives 8% of his fortune to fight the planet's "biggest threat".

Severe drought expected in 2020: forecast agencyicon

Severe drought expected in 2020: forecast agency

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/02/2020

The drought in the dry season this year will be quite harsh and water shortage may occur in many places. The central region may face serious water shortage from June.

Learning lessons for Vietnam's future prosperityicon

Learning lessons for Vietnam's future prosperity

BUSINESS
27/01/2020

Vietnam has reaped impressive economic successes in 2019 and is expecting a bumper crop this year.

Sinking predicted for Mekong Delta regionicon

Sinking predicted for Mekong Delta region

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/01/2020

The Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, an area that helps feed about 200 million people, is predicted to sink underwater by 2100.

Vietnam calls for further counter-terrorism efforts in West Africaicon

Vietnam calls for further counter-terrorism efforts in West Africa

POLITICS
09/01/2020

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, has called on the world to intensify efforts in the fight against terrorism in West Africa and the Sahel region.

Air pollution alarming, electric motorbike market heats upicon

Air pollution alarming, electric motorbike market heats up

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/01/2020

People have been advised to restrict outdoors exercise, close windows and doors, and wear protective masks to protect themselves from PM2.5 fine dust.

Hanoi schools to shut on bad air daysicon

Hanoi schools to shut on bad air days

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

Kindergartens and primary schools in Hanoi will be closed if the air quality index (AQI) hits 300 and above, equivalent to hazardous levels, city authorities announced on December 25.

Struggling with natural disasters in Vietnam's big citiesicon

Struggling with natural disasters in Vietnam's big cities

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/12/2019

With more populous cities and higher consumption levels, the impact of natural disasters is worsening.

UNHRC adopts Resolution on Human Rights, co-authored by Vietnamicon

UNHRC adopts Resolution on Human Rights, co-authored by Vietnam

SOCIETY
17/12/2019

The Vietnamese delegation actively contributed to discussions at the UNHRC session and negotiation sessions on draft resolutions.

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up environmental cooperationicon

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up environmental cooperation

POLITICS
15/12/2019

Vietnam and the Czech Republic will enhance environmental collaboration under an action plan for cooperation during 2020-2025 signed between the two Ministers of Natural Resources and Environment in Prague on December 13.

More needs to be done to protect children from dirty airicon

More needs to be done to protect children from dirty air

SOCIETY
05/12/2019

Children in Asia-Pacific have suffered a great deal due to air pollution and extreme weather events, experts have said.

Developing renewable energy in Vietnam: Through the lens of equality and sustainabilityicon

Developing renewable energy in Vietnam: Through the lens of equality and sustainability

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/12/2019

While Vietnam is facing many challenges in producing electricity, renewable energy is emerging as the tipping point for advancing development that is inclusive and sustainable in the country. 

 
 
