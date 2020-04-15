Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
CNN

tin tức về CNN mới nhất

Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fighticon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight

Forbes Asia has recognised Vietnamese billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong as an influential figure who has notably contributed to joint efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

 
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news

icon15/04/20200
CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia

CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia

icon03/04/20200
Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s “Banh mi”icon

Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s “Banh mi”

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/03/2020

An animated image of Vietnam’s “banh mi” (bread) was featured on Google’s homepage on March 24.

Hoi An among world’s most romantic placesicon

Hoi An among world’s most romantic places

VIDEO
24/02/2020

Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Quang Nam has been selected by the US Cable News Network (CNN) as one of the world’s 13 most romantic places to visit.

Heritages prove to be driver of Hanoi’s tourism developmenticon

Heritages prove to be driver of Hanoi’s tourism development

FEATURE
31/12/2019

In recent years, Hanoi has established itself as a magnet for visitors from both across the country and around the world, a status the city has achieved largely by bringing into play its long-standing heritages.

Pho and spring rolls among world's 50 best foodsicon

Pho and spring rolls among world's 50 best foods

VIDEO
31/12/2019

CNN has recently named two Vietnamese classics, Pho and spring rolls, in its list of the world's 50 best foods.

The Travel lists Hanoi among ten places to visit in Vietnamicon

The Travel lists Hanoi among ten places to visit in Vietnam

TRAVEL
26/11/2019

Hanoi, a blend of old and modern values, East and West, promises to offer nice surprises to visitors.

CNN's "Iconic Hanoi" to be aired this monthicon

CNN's "Iconic Hanoi" to be aired this month

TRAVEL
31/10/2019

In 2019, CNN will broadcast 15 clips of 60 seconds each about Hanoi on its international channel.

CNN’s videos help Hanoi lure more international visitorsicon

CNN’s videos help Hanoi lure more international visitors

TRAVEL
30/10/2019

The publicity campaign on Hanoi conducted by the US Cable News Network (CNN) under an MoU with the city has helped attract international holiday-makers to the Vietnamese capital, according to Hanoi’s Department of Tourism.

CNN suggests exotic meal at 200-year-old snake village in Hanoiicon

CNN suggests exotic meal at 200-year-old snake village in Hanoi

TRAVEL
29/10/2019

The CNN team described snake spring rolls, filled with ground reptile meat are “tasty and fresh with herbs found in all Vietnamese cuisine”.

Truyền hình Mỹ gợi ý những nơi 'phải đến' khi ở Việt Namicon

Truyền hình Mỹ gợi ý những nơi 'phải đến' khi ở Việt Nam

Việt Nam và thế giới
18/10/2019

Với đường bờ biển dài và uốn khúc, Việt Nam là nơi có phong cảnh rất đa dạng. Do đó nếu tới đây bạn sẽ bị chìm trong cảnh đẹp, kênh truyền hình Mỹ CNN cho hay.

Báo Mỹ đưa tin về đóng cửa cafe ‘đường tàu’ ở Hà Nộiicon

Báo Mỹ đưa tin về đóng cửa cafe ‘đường tàu’ ở Hà Nội

Việt Nam và thế giới
10/10/2019

Trang tin CNN của Mỹ hôm 10/10 vừa đưa tin về việc chính quyền Hà Nội yêu cầu đóng cửa các quán cafe nằm dọc một trong những con phố nổi tiếng nhất Hà Nội trong thời gian gần đây, với lý do an toàn và quá tải du lịch.

CNN’s short videos on Hanoi attract foreign viewersicon

CNN’s short videos on Hanoi attract foreign viewers

TRAVEL
30/09/2019

Advertising clips by CNN to promote Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi have attracted a lot of foreign viewers during their broadcasts from June 3 to August 31 as part of the bilateral tourism deal.

Searching for best pho in Hanoi is worth-a-try experience: CNNicon

Searching for best pho in Hanoi is worth-a-try experience: CNN

TRAVEL
20/09/2019

Hanoi is considered the birthplace of the de facto national dish, so CNN makes sense when suggesting travelers to seek for the best bowl of pho in the capital.

Hoi An among Asia's most picturesque townsicon

Hoi An among Asia's most picturesque towns

TRAVEL
29/08/2019

Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam has been listed among CNN's 13 of Asia's most picturesque towns.

CNN conducts 703 broadcasts promoting Hanoi tourismicon

CNN conducts 703 broadcasts promoting Hanoi tourism

TRAVEL
27/08/2019

The US Cable News Network (CNN) has conducted an estimated 703 broadcasts promoting Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi from June 3 to August 31, reported the Hanoi Department of Tourism.

CNN to broadcast 15 short films promoting Hanoi in 2019icon

CNN to broadcast 15 short films promoting Hanoi in 2019

TRAVEL
09/08/2019

The series will be aired 60 times in 2019, of which each of the four aforesaid contents will be run 15 times.

CNN lists reasons to visit Hoi Anicon

CNN lists reasons to visit Hoi An

VIDEO
18/06/2019

Hoi An served as a busy Asian trading port between the 16th and 19th centuries. This cultural milieu remains visible in everything from the mustard-colored shophouses to dining traditions.

CNN lists top five must-try dishes for foreigners to try in Hanoiicon

CNN lists top five must-try dishes for foreigners to try in Hanoi

VIDEO
12/06/2019

The Cable News Network (CNN) has recently recommended five must-try dishes for foreign visitors on the streets of Hanoi, besides bun cha and world-famous pho.

 
 
