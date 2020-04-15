CNN
tin tức về CNN mới nhất
icon
Forbes Asia has recognised Vietnamese billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong as an influential figure who has notably contributed to joint efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/03/2020
An animated image of Vietnam’s “banh mi” (bread) was featured on Google’s homepage on March 24.
icon VIDEO
24/02/2020
Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Quang Nam has been selected by the US Cable News Network (CNN) as one of the world’s 13 most romantic places to visit.
icon FEATURE
31/12/2019
In recent years, Hanoi has established itself as a magnet for visitors from both across the country and around the world, a status the city has achieved largely by bringing into play its long-standing heritages.
icon VIDEO
31/12/2019
CNN has recently named two Vietnamese classics, Pho and spring rolls, in its list of the world's 50 best foods.
icon TRAVEL
26/11/2019
Hanoi, a blend of old and modern values, East and West, promises to offer nice surprises to visitors.
icon TRAVEL
31/10/2019
In 2019, CNN will broadcast 15 clips of 60 seconds each about Hanoi on its international channel.
icon TRAVEL
30/10/2019
The publicity campaign on Hanoi conducted by the US Cable News Network (CNN) under an MoU with the city has helped attract international holiday-makers to the Vietnamese capital, according to Hanoi’s Department of Tourism.
icon TRAVEL
29/10/2019
The CNN team described snake spring rolls, filled with ground reptile meat are “tasty and fresh with herbs found in all Vietnamese cuisine”.
icon Việt Nam và thế giới
18/10/2019
Với đường bờ biển dài và uốn khúc, Việt Nam là nơi có phong cảnh rất đa dạng. Do đó nếu tới đây bạn sẽ bị chìm trong cảnh đẹp, kênh truyền hình Mỹ CNN cho hay.
icon Việt Nam và thế giới
10/10/2019
Trang tin CNN của Mỹ hôm 10/10 vừa đưa tin về việc chính quyền Hà Nội yêu cầu đóng cửa các quán cafe nằm dọc một trong những con phố nổi tiếng nhất Hà Nội trong thời gian gần đây, với lý do an toàn và quá tải du lịch.
icon TRAVEL
30/09/2019
Advertising clips by CNN to promote Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi have attracted a lot of foreign viewers during their broadcasts from June 3 to August 31 as part of the bilateral tourism deal.
icon TRAVEL
20/09/2019
Hanoi is considered the birthplace of the de facto national dish, so CNN makes sense when suggesting travelers to seek for the best bowl of pho in the capital.
icon TRAVEL
29/08/2019
Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam has been listed among CNN's 13 of Asia's most picturesque towns.
icon TRAVEL
27/08/2019
The US Cable News Network (CNN) has conducted an estimated 703 broadcasts promoting Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi from June 3 to August 31, reported the Hanoi Department of Tourism.
icon TRAVEL
09/08/2019
The series will be aired 60 times in 2019, of which each of the four aforesaid contents will be run 15 times.
icon VIDEO
18/06/2019
Hoi An served as a busy Asian trading port between the 16th and 19th centuries. This cultural milieu remains visible in everything from the mustard-colored shophouses to dining traditions.
icon VIDEO
12/06/2019
The Cable News Network (CNN) has recently recommended five must-try dishes for foreign visitors on the streets of Hanoi, besides bun cha and world-famous pho.