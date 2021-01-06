Coach Park
Coach Park Hang-seo has returned to South Korea to celebrate the New Year with his family and will watch the opening V.League 1 matches from home, hoping to see young players have the opportunity to sharpen their skills.
09/07/2020
National team head coach Park Hang-seo now has a plethora of options to choose from in central midfield thanks to some rising stars in the V.League 1.
29/04/2020
Forbes recently published a list of the most influential people in South Korea and head coach Park Hang-seo of the Vietnamese national football team was featured.
13/01/2020
Vietnam face a must-win clash against Jordan in AFC U23 Championships on January 13 in Thailand, according to head coach Park Hang-seo.
06/08/2019
Head coach of Vietnam’s national football team Park Hang-seo has selected 28 players to train together in preparation for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, to be held in the Philippines later this year.