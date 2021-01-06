 
Coach Park

tin tức về Coach Park mới nhất

Coach Park bemoans lack of opportunities for young strikersicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS06/01/20210

Coach Park bemoans lack of opportunities for young strikers

Coach Park Hang-seo has returned to South Korea to celebrate the New Year with his family and will watch the opening V.League 1 matches from home, hoping to see young players have the opportunity to sharpen their skills.
 
Coach Park keeps his eyes on World Cup prize

Coach Park keeps his eyes on World Cup prize

icon28/12/20200
'Not a failure': Coach Park sounds off on Van Hau's time in Europe

'Not a failure': Coach Park sounds off on Van Hau's time in Europe

icon21/12/20200
Coach Park spoilt for choice in midfieldicon

Coach Park spoilt for choice in midfield

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/07/2020
National team head coach Park Hang-seo now has a plethora of options to choose from in central midfield thanks to some rising stars in the V.League 1. 
Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Koreaicon

Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/04/2020
Forbes recently published a list of the most influential people in South Korea and head coach Park Hang-seo of the Vietnamese national football team was featured.
Vietnam must beat Jordan: coach Park Hang-seoicon

Vietnam must beat Jordan: coach Park Hang-seo

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/01/2020
Vietnam face a must-win clash against Jordan in AFC U23 Championships on January 13 in Thailand, according to head coach Park Hang-seo.
Coach Park calls players for trainingicon

Coach Park calls players for training

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/08/2019
Head coach of Vietnam’s national football team Park Hang-seo has selected 28 players to train together in preparation for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, to be held in the Philippines later this year.
 
 
