Participants at a recent conference in Hanoi called for smarter energy choices, given the impacts of coal power generation on air quality and air pollution’s influence on human health.
28/04/2019
Pham Trong Thuc, deputy director general of the Industrial Safety Technique and Environmental Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks to Công Thương newspaper on the national plan to develop coal-fired power plants.