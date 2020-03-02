Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Discussion urges smarter energy choices for sake of human healthicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT02/03/20200

Discussion urges smarter energy choices for sake of human health

Participants at a recent conference in Hanoi called for smarter energy choices, given the impacts of coal power generation on air quality and air pollution’s influence on human health.

 
Energy Association asks PM to instruct provinces not to reject coal-fired power projects

Energy Association asks PM to instruct provinces not to reject coal-fired power projects

Reducing investment in coal-fired power plants recommended to save Vietnam's environment

LNG could replace coal in the power sector at a higher cost but would cause less pollution.

Coal-fired power plant development must come with environmental protection

Pham Trong Thuc, deputy director general of the Industrial Safety Technique and Environmental Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks to Công Thương newspaper on the national plan to develop coal-fired power plants.

 
 
