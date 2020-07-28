Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Covid-19
Coast Guard Region 1

tin tức về Coast Guard Region 1 mới nhất

Hai Phong: High Command of Coast Guard Region 1 propagates the Law on Vietnam Coast Guard
SOCIETY28/07/20200

Hai Phong: High Command of Coast Guard Region 1 propagates the Law on Vietnam Coast Guard

The High Command of Coast Guard Region 1 has propagated the basic contents of the Law on Vietnam Coast Guard, information on the East Sea situation to fishermen in Kien Thuy district, Hai Phong city.

 
High Command of Coast Guard Region 1: Improving training quality along with building regular order

High Command of Coast Guard Region 1: Improving training quality along with building regular order

14/07/20200
High Command of Coast Guard Region 1 inspects shooting skills, using K54 pistols and AK submachine guns, using real bullets

High Command of Coast Guard Region 1 inspects shooting skills, using K54 pistols and AK submachine guns, using real bullets

24/06/20200
Checking combat readiness work at the High Command of Coast Guard Region 1

Checking combat readiness work at the High Command of Coast Guard Region 1

SOCIETY
07/05/2020

The mission of the General Staff led by Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army - has inspected the combat readiness work in 2020 at the High Command of Coast Guard Region 1.

High Command of Coast Guard Region 1 actively propagate the Law on Vietnam Coast Guard

High Command of Coast Guard Region 1 actively propagate the Law on Vietnam Coast Guard

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

The High Command of Coast Guard Region 1 has been trying to promote propaganda and introduction of the basic content of the Law on Vietnam Coast Guard to the Party committees, 

 
 
