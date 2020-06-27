Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
The Coast Guard organizes "I love my country’s sea and islands" contest in Gia Vienicon
SOCIETY27/06/20200

The Coast Guard organizes "I love my country’s sea and islands" contest in Gia Vien

This morning, June 27, the High Command of the Coast Guard coordinated with the People's Committee of Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh province to hold the contest "I love my country’s sea and islands".

 
The Coast Guard Region 3 performs well the tasks of protecting sovereignty, maintaining security and order in H1

The Coast Guard Region 3 performs well the tasks of protecting sovereignty, maintaining security and order in H1

icon17/06/20200
The Coast Guard Region 2 completes 100% of the phase-I combat training plan in H1

The Coast Guard Region 2 completes 100% of the phase-I combat training plan in H1

icon16/06/20200
Drafting joint circular on coordination in arrest and custody of Coast Guard and Border Guardsicon

Drafting joint circular on coordination in arrest and custody of Coast Guard and Border Guards

SOCIETY
12/06/2020

A conference to discuss the development of a joint circular regulating the coordination in arrest and detention of the Coast Guard and Border Guards took place on June 12.

Coordination to ensure technical conditions for the Coast Guardicon

Coordination to ensure technical conditions for the Coast Guard

SOCIETY
01/03/2020

The coordination regulation to ensure technology for the Coast Guard will help the Coast Guard fulfill the task of protecting sovereignty over the sea and islands in all situations.

Ensuring implementation progress of the Coast Guard construction scheme to 2020 and the following yearsicon

Ensuring implementation progress of the Coast Guard construction scheme to 2020 and the following years

SOCIETY
01/03/2020

Projects under the scheme to build the Vietnam Coast Guard until 2020 and the following years are being implemented at the right pace to ensure proper progress and quality.

 
 
