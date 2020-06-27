Coast Guard
This morning, June 27, the High Command of the Coast Guard coordinated with the People's Committee of Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh province to hold the contest "I love my country’s sea and islands".
12/06/2020
A conference to discuss the development of a joint circular regulating the coordination in arrest and detention of the Coast Guard and Border Guards took place on June 12.
01/03/2020
The coordination regulation to ensure technology for the Coast Guard will help the Coast Guard fulfill the task of protecting sovereignty over the sea and islands in all situations.
01/03/2020
Projects under the scheme to build the Vietnam Coast Guard until 2020 and the following years are being implemented at the right pace to ensure proper progress and quality.