Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

26/04/2020 18:48:30 (GMT +7)

tag
 

COC

tin tức về COC mới nhất

Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensionsicon
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY25/04/20200

Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions

Dr. Le Hong Hiep from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore has said China’s recent acts in the East Sea has made the regional situation more tense and uncertain, thus hindering negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

 
Philippines issues statement on China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel

Philippines issues statement on China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel

icon09/04/20200
German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue

German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue

icon09/04/20200
Vietnam chairs meeting of ambassadors from EAS countriesicon

Vietnam chairs meeting of ambassadors from EAS countries

POLITICS
14/02/2020

A meeting of ambassadors of East Asia Summit (EAS) member countries took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 13.

Malaysia to host seminar on code of conduct in East Seaicon

Malaysia to host seminar on code of conduct in East Sea

Vietnam's marine sovereignty
13/01/2020

A seminar on the Code of Conduct (COC) as a tool for peace in the East Sea will be held in Kuala Lumpur on January 13.

Việt Nam sẽ đẩy nhanh tiến trình đàm phán Bộ Quy tắc ứng xử trên Biển Đôngicon

Việt Nam sẽ đẩy nhanh tiến trình đàm phán Bộ Quy tắc ứng xử trên Biển Đông

Chính trị
18/11/2019

Với tư cách Chủ tịch ASEAN, Việt Nam sẽ đóng góp đẩy nhanh tiến trình đàm phán đạt hiệu quả, chất lượng cao hơn trong năm 2020.

China’s activities in East Sea violate int’l laws: Russian expertsicon

China’s activities in East Sea violate int’l laws: Russian experts

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
02/11/2019

China’s recent activities in the East Sea are contrary to international laws, including the UNCLOS 1982, experts highlighted at a conference held at the Russian Academy of Justice (RGUP) on November 1.

East Sea issue must be settled based on int’l regulations: expertsicon

East Sea issue must be settled based on int’l regulations: experts

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
26/10/2019

Experts reiterated the significance of respecting international regulations in settling disputes in the East Sea at a recent conference held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Chinese illegal activities hinder COC negotiation process: Vietnamese diplomaticon

Chinese illegal activities hinder COC negotiation process: Vietnamese diplomat

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
17/10/2019

This is not the first time Vietnam expressed concerns about China’s violations in the East Sea.

Rule of law: Solution for peace in the East Seaicon

Rule of law: Solution for peace in the East Sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
09/10/2019

China, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei all approved the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS). This Convention prohibits the use of and threat of using force in the settlement of disputes at sea.

Vietnam shows persistent, consistent efforts to maintain peace, stability at seaicon

Vietnam shows persistent, consistent efforts to maintain peace, stability at sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
15/08/2019

Vietnam has long been persistent and consistent in safeguarding its national sovereignty in the East Sea through peaceful measures on the basis of international law.

Singapore nêu lập trường Biển Đông giải quyết tranh chấp bằng luật quốc tếicon

Singapore nêu lập trường Biển Đông giải quyết tranh chấp bằng luật quốc tế

Chính trị
14/08/2019

 Thứ trưởng Nguyễn Quốc Dũng đánh giá cao lập trường của Singapore trong vấn đề Biển Đông, thể hiện trách nhiệm và vai trò tích cực đối với hoà bình khu vực. 

Vietnam attends 26th ASEAN Region Forumicon

Vietnam attends 26th ASEAN Region Forum

POLITICS
03/08/2019

A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Bangkok on August 2, within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.

Vietnam highlights significance of ASEAN – US tiesicon

Vietnam highlights significance of ASEAN – US ties

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
02/08/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh shared ASEAN member states’ stance on the significance of the ASEAN – US strategic partnership at the ASEAN – US Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand on August 1.

13th ADMM issues declaration on securityicon

13th ADMM issues declaration on security

POLITICS
12/07/2019

Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich attended the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday, which ended with a joint declaration on security.

NA Chairwoman holds talks with Chinese National People’s Congress leadericon

NA Chairwoman holds talks with Chinese National People’s Congress leader

POLITICS
12/07/2019

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Chairman of the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu in Beijing on July 11.

Seminar in Moscow seeks peaceful solutions to East Sea disputesicon

Seminar in Moscow seeks peaceful solutions to East Sea disputes

POLITICS
28/06/2019

Scholars, lawyers and experts from Russia, the US, the Philippines, Japan, Pakistan and Vietnam gathered at an international seminar in Moscow on June 27 to seek peaceful resolutions to the East Sea issue.

PM meets with leaders on sidelines of 34th ASEAN Summiticon

PM meets with leaders on sidelines of 34th ASEAN Summit

POLITICS
24/06/2019

Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc had separate meetings with Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on June 22.

Biển Đông: TQ tham vọng kép, Mỹ cần hành động khẩn?icon

Biển Đông: TQ tham vọng kép, Mỹ cần hành động khẩn?

Tiêu điểm
13/08/2018

Các chuyên gia nhận định, Mỹ cần khẩn cấp tính đến một chiến lược hàng hải nghiêm túc nhằm chống lại cuộc xung đột vùng xám.

Tự cường trong bối cảnh phức tạpicon

Tự cường trong bối cảnh phức tạp

Tiêu điểm
25/04/2018

ASEAN là một trong những tổ chức khu vực thành công nhất, và những diễn đàn, cơ chế do ASEAN thành lập và dẫn dắt cũng vẫn tiếp tục thu hút được sự quan tâm của các đối tác.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 