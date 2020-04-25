COC
tin tức về COC mới nhất
Dr. Le Hong Hiep from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore has said China’s recent acts in the East Sea has made the regional situation more tense and uncertain, thus hindering negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).
14/02/2020
A meeting of ambassadors of East Asia Summit (EAS) member countries took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 13.
13/01/2020
A seminar on the Code of Conduct (COC) as a tool for peace in the East Sea will be held in Kuala Lumpur on January 13.
18/11/2019
Với tư cách Chủ tịch ASEAN, Việt Nam sẽ đóng góp đẩy nhanh tiến trình đàm phán đạt hiệu quả, chất lượng cao hơn trong năm 2020.
02/11/2019
China’s recent activities in the East Sea are contrary to international laws, including the UNCLOS 1982, experts highlighted at a conference held at the Russian Academy of Justice (RGUP) on November 1.
26/10/2019
Experts reiterated the significance of respecting international regulations in settling disputes in the East Sea at a recent conference held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
17/10/2019
This is not the first time Vietnam expressed concerns about China’s violations in the East Sea.
09/10/2019
China, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei all approved the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS). This Convention prohibits the use of and threat of using force in the settlement of disputes at sea.
15/08/2019
Vietnam has long been persistent and consistent in safeguarding its national sovereignty in the East Sea through peaceful measures on the basis of international law.
14/08/2019
Thứ trưởng Nguyễn Quốc Dũng đánh giá cao lập trường của Singapore trong vấn đề Biển Đông, thể hiện trách nhiệm và vai trò tích cực đối với hoà bình khu vực.
03/08/2019
A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Bangkok on August 2, within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.
02/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh shared ASEAN member states’ stance on the significance of the ASEAN – US strategic partnership at the ASEAN – US Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand on August 1.
12/07/2019
Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich attended the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday, which ended with a joint declaration on security.
12/07/2019
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Chairman of the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu in Beijing on July 11.
28/06/2019
Scholars, lawyers and experts from Russia, the US, the Philippines, Japan, Pakistan and Vietnam gathered at an international seminar in Moscow on June 27 to seek peaceful resolutions to the East Sea issue.
24/06/2019
Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc had separate meetings with Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on June 22.
13/08/2018
Các chuyên gia nhận định, Mỹ cần khẩn cấp tính đến một chiến lược hàng hải nghiêm túc nhằm chống lại cuộc xung đột vùng xám.
25/04/2018
ASEAN là một trong những tổ chức khu vực thành công nhất, và những diễn đàn, cơ chế do ASEAN thành lập và dẫn dắt cũng vẫn tiếp tục thu hút được sự quan tâm của các đối tác.