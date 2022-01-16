coffee export
Over the past two years, whilst the Covid-19 pandemic was raging over economies, coffee prices on both the derivatives market and domestic market have taken great strides.
18/06/2021
Vietnamese producers continue to have a faint imprint on the world’s deep-processed coffee market, and many small businesses are now beginning to pay more attention to branding, while larger ones seek new ways to increase export output.
23/09/2020
Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of robusta, has become the top supplier of coffee beans for Japan as the consumption of instant coffee, which uses robusta, is soaring there amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Nikkei Asia Review.
24/08/2020
Bolstered by the growing demand in the EU, Vietnam’s coffee industry has a major opportunity to capture a bigger market share on the European continent.
10/03/2020
Coffee prices have fallen dramatically, and some farmers are giving up because of problems because of price fluctuations and supply-demand imbalances.
05/12/2019
Vietnam has set itself a target of increasing the ratio of processed coffee from the current 10 per cent to 30-40 per cent by 2030 to add value, the Viet Nam Coffee Week heard in HCM City on Wednesday.
23/09/2019
Vietnam, the second biggest coffee exporter in the world, is experiencing tough days as the export volume has fallen and export prices are among the lowest in the world.