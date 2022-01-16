 
coffee export

tin tức về coffee export mới nhất

Some scenarios for coffee prices in 2022
BUSINESS16/01/20220

Some scenarios for coffee prices in 2022

Over the past two years, whilst the Covid-19 pandemic was raging over economies, coffee prices on both the derivatives market and domestic market have taken great strides.
 
Vietnam coffee industry targets US$6 billion export value in 2030

Vietnam coffee industry targets US$6 billion export value in 2030

11/01/2022
Germany becomes biggest market for Vietnamese coffee

Germany becomes biggest market for Vietnamese coffee

09/11/2021
Local coffee brands diversify operations to boost exports

Local coffee brands diversify operations to boost exports

BUSINESS
18/06/2021
Vietnamese producers continue to have a faint imprint on the world’s deep-processed coffee market, and many small businesses are now beginning to pay more attention to branding, while larger ones seek new ways to increase export output.
Vietnam becomes Japan's biggest coffee supplier

Vietnam becomes Japan’s biggest coffee supplier

BUSINESS
23/09/2020
Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of robusta, has become the top supplier of coffee beans for Japan as the consumption of instant coffee, which uses robusta, is soaring there amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Nikkei Asia Review.
EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success

EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success

BUSINESS
24/08/2020
Bolstered by the growing demand in the EU, Vietnam’s coffee industry has a major opportunity to capture a bigger market share on the European continent.
VN coffee growers warned of gloomy future

VN coffee growers warned of gloomy future

BUSINESS
10/03/2020
Coffee prices have fallen dramatically, and some farmers are giving up because of problems because of price fluctuations and supply-demand imbalances.
VN coffee sector to expand intensive processing to add value

VN coffee sector to expand intensive processing to add value

BUSINESS
05/12/2019
Vietnam has set itself a target of increasing the ratio of processed coffee from the current 10 per cent to 30-40 per cent by 2030 to add value, the Viet Nam Coffee Week heard in HCM City on Wednesday.  
Vietnam cannot earn big money from its coffee exports

Vietnam cannot earn big money from its coffee exports

BUSINESS
23/09/2019
Vietnam, the second biggest coffee exporter in the world, is experiencing tough days as the export volume has fallen and export prices are among the lowest in the world.
 
 
