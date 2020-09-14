Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Incurring crushing losses, café owners rush to sell shopsicon
BUSINESS14/09/20200

Incurring crushing losses, café owners rush to sell shops

Losing patrons and having no money to pay for rent, the owners of many coffee houses have had to shut down.

 
Tea houses in Hanoi

Tea houses in Hanoi

icon14/09/20200
Foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in Sapa

Foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in Sapa

icon23/05/20200
Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menuicon

Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu

TRAVEL
17/04/2020

Like air and food, coffee has become something many people can’t live without. Without a cup of coffee, they can’t “wake up” in the morning or focus on what they're meant to be doing.

Four coffee shops with enchanting view for photography lovers in Hanoiicon

Four coffee shops with enchanting view for photography lovers in Hanoi

TRAVEL
10/01/2020

These coffee shops provide not only favorable locations for lensmen but also good snacks and dishes with affordable prices.

Coffee chains move to streets to sell their productsicon

Coffee chains move to streets to sell their products

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

Highlands Coffee, Vinacafe and Passio all have been selling coffee in vending machines and at new coffee stalls in places with heavy traffic.

 
 
