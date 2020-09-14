coffee shops
tin tức về coffee shops mới nhất
icon
Losing patrons and having no money to pay for rent, the owners of many coffee houses have had to shut down.
icon TRAVEL
17/04/2020
Like air and food, coffee has become something many people can’t live without. Without a cup of coffee, they can’t “wake up” in the morning or focus on what they're meant to be doing.
icon TRAVEL
10/01/2020
These coffee shops provide not only favorable locations for lensmen but also good snacks and dishes with affordable prices.
icon BUSINESS
28/10/2019
Highlands Coffee, Vinacafe and Passio all have been selling coffee in vending machines and at new coffee stalls in places with heavy traffic.