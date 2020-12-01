cold spell
The first cold spell of the winter has forced the residents of Hanoi to wrap up in an extra layer of clothing in an effort to stay warm amid the arrival of chilly weather conditions.
SOCIETY
25/04/2020
Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed three people and injured three others in northern Vietnam over the past day.
SOCIETY
01/03/2020
Regions located in the north of the country are forecast to be hit by a fierce cold snap which is set to begin from March 2, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting.
SOCIETY
08/01/2020
Areas throughout the north of the country, including the capital Hanoi, are bracing themselves for a cold snap which is forecast to arrive from January 11, according to forecasts made by the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
SOCIETY
30/12/2019
A cold spell is expected to hit the northern region at the start of the new year, bringing rain and lowering temperatures.
PHOTOS
07/12/2019
A cold spell currently covering the whole country looks set to last for one week, causing plenty of challenges in the daily lives of local people, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.