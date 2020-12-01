 
Hanoians bundle up as capital endures first cold period of the wintericon
SOCIETY01/12/20200

Hanoians bundle up as capital endures first cold period of the winter

The first cold spell of the winter has forced the residents of Hanoi to wrap up in an extra layer of clothing in an effort to stay warm amid the arrival of chilly weather conditions.

 
Northern Vietnam to brace for a strong cold spell next week

Northern Vietnam to brace for a strong cold spell next week

icon20/11/20200
Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021

Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021

icon29/09/20200
Flash floods, landslides kill 3 in northern Vietnamicon

Flash floods, landslides kill 3 in northern Vietnam

SOCIETY
25/04/2020

Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed three people and injured three others in northern Vietnam over the past day.

Northern and central regions braced for cold spell starting from early Marchicon

Northern and central regions braced for cold spell starting from early March

SOCIETY
01/03/2020

Regions located in the north of the country are forecast to be hit by a fierce cold snap which is set to begin from March 2, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting.

Northern region braced for incoming cold spellicon

Northern region braced for incoming cold spell

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Areas throughout the north of the country, including the capital Hanoi, are bracing themselves for a cold snap which is forecast to arrive from January 11, according to forecasts made by the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Cold spell to hit northern region during New Yearicon

Cold spell to hit northern region during New Year

SOCIETY
30/12/2019

A cold spell is expected to hit the northern region at the start of the new year, bringing rain and lowering temperatures.

Cold snap sees temperatures drop nationwideicon

Cold snap sees temperatures drop nationwide

PHOTOS
07/12/2019

A cold spell currently covering the whole country looks set to last for one week, causing plenty of challenges in the daily lives of local people, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

 
 
