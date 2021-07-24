cold storage
Amid challenging times for exports of Vietnamese produce and an increase in e-commerce, the flaws of the inconsistent cold storage supply become more obvious.
21/07/2021
While many industries are suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic, cold storage supply chains are heating up the logistics industry.
27/05/2021
The rise of online shopping is driving demand for cold storage facilities, a segment that is severely short of supply around the world.
26/12/2020
A strong demand for fruits and vegetables is driving food hygiene and safety requirements in Vietnam, which in turn are spurring investments in new cold storage facilities, said Cushman & Wakefield, in a recent report.
19/10/2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the shortage of cold storage space in HCM City and surrounding areas as goods pile up as a result of lack of demand.
07/04/2020
Demand for cold storage is increasing due to the lower consumption of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.