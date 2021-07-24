 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19#Premium
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Đi khám bệnh theo lịch hẹn của bác sĩ có vào được Hà Nội?
#Giải đáp vấn đề nóng về Chỉ thị 17 ở Hà Nội và Chỉ thị 12 tại TP.HCM
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo khóa mới
#Vụ giết chủ nợ, đốt xác phi tang ở Hải Dương
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

Tuyển dụng07/08/2021 21:56:13 (GMT +7)

tag
 

cold storage

tin tức về cold storage mới nhất

Country creaking under cold storage supply imbalanceicon
BUSINESS14 giờ trước0

Country creaking under cold storage supply imbalance

Amid challenging times for exports of Vietnamese produce and an increase in e-commerce, the flaws of the inconsistent cold storage supply become more obvious.
 
How can vaccines be preserved in Vietnam?

How can vaccines be preserved in Vietnam?

icon24/07/20210
Country prepares for efficient jab rollout

Country prepares for efficient jab rollout

icon23/07/20210
More investment poured into cold storage facilitiesicon

More investment poured into cold storage facilities

FEATURE
21/07/2021
While many industries are suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic, cold storage supply chains are heating up the logistics industry.
Great investment opportunities in cold storageicon

Great investment opportunities in cold storage

BUSINESS
27/05/2021
The rise of online shopping is driving demand for cold storage facilities, a segment that is severely short of supply around the world.
Vietnam sees strong demand for cold storage facilitiesicon

Vietnam sees strong demand for cold storage facilities

BUSINESS
26/12/2020
A strong demand for fruits and vegetables is driving food hygiene and safety requirements in Vietnam, which in turn are spurring investments in new cold storage facilities, said Cushman & Wakefield, in a recent report.
Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEPicon

Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP

BUSINESS
19/10/2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the shortage of cold storage space in HCM City and surrounding areas as goods pile up as a result of lack of demand.
Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19icon

Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19

BUSINESS
07/04/2020
 Demand for cold storage is increasing due to the lower consumption of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 