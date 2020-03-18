Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Banks lower interest rates following SBV's policy rate cut
BUSINESS18/03/2020

Banks lower interest rates following SBV’s policy rate cut

By March 17 noon, most of the commercial banks in Vietnam had lowered their interest rates on savings accounts with terms of less than 6 months after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced its policy rate cut a day earlier.

 
Epidemic causes credit growth to slow significant in first two months

Epidemic causes credit growth to slow significant in first two months

08/03/2020
Local commercial banks cut interbank transfer fees

Local commercial banks cut interbank transfer fees

27/02/2020
Banking sector to cash in on benefits from EVFTA

Banking sector to cash in on benefits from EVFTA

BUSINESS
26/02/2020

The Vietnamese banking sector will have more opportunities to improve its financial capacity as well as learn modern business models and management from their EVFTA takes effect, according to insiders.

Twelve banks clear all bad debts at VAMC

Twelve banks clear all bad debts at VAMC

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Twelve out of 40 commercial banks have so far cleared all their non-performing loans (NPLs) kept at the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC).

Vietnam's fintechs increasingly attractive to foreign investors

Vietnam’s fintechs increasingly attractive to foreign investors

BUSINESS
01/02/2020

The Vietnamese finance market has seen many investment deals by foreign investors who have poured money into startups, showing the attractiveness of the new industry.

Finance Ministry announces 13 market makers for debt market

Finance Ministry announces 13 market makers for debt market

BUSINESS
15/01/2020

Thirteen commercial banks and securities firms will be allowed to join the debt market or Government bonds (G-bonds) market in Vietnam this year.

Only one bank entered bourse in 2019

Only one bank entered bourse in 2019

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

Eighteen commercial banks are listed on the bourse, but only one bank entered the bourse in 2019.

Banks likely to enjoy big fat earnings again this year

Banks likely to enjoy big fat earnings again this year

BUSINESS
26/12/2019

Though the fiscal year 2019 is yet to end, early reports suggest major commercial banks in Vietnam will enjoy big fat earnings this year.

Chinese P2P lenders flock to Vietnam

Chinese P2P lenders flock to Vietnam

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

After the lending model collapsed in China, many P2P lenders flocked to Vietnam to seek opportunities in the country.

Banks rush to issue bonds ahead of capital requirement deadline

Banks rush to issue bonds ahead of capital requirement deadline

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

Rising medium- and long-term capital demands to meet stricter regulations on credit safety limits and capital adequacy early next year were putting pressure on commercial banks to issue bonds in the final months of the year, experts said.

Vietnam's credit growth projected to reach 10-year low of 13.2% in 2019

Vietnam’s credit growth projected to reach 10-year low of 13.2% in 2019

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

The slow growth comes mainly from state-owned banks, which have become more stringent on their loan disbursements.

Vietnam's banks get more support to cut interest rates

Vietnam's banks get more support to cut interest rates

BUSINESS
04/10/2019

Commercial banks are expected to lower lending interest rates after getting more support to cut input costs from the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV)’s...

Vietnam's banking sector sees series of M&A deals

Vietnam's banking sector sees series of M&A deals

BUSINESS
01/10/2019

Many M&A deals in the banking sector have wrapped up recently amid continued influx of foreign investment in Vietnam.

Vietnamese banks look to Asian investors for more capital

Vietnamese banks look to Asian investors for more capital

BUSINESS
20/09/2019

Some small banks in Vietnam are seeking investors from Asia such as South Korea, China and Japan.

How big are Vietnamese banks?

How big are Vietnamese banks?

BUSINESS
08/09/2019

The 11 top commercial banks have total assets of over $10 billion, while nearly 15 smallest banks have l total assets of less than VND100 trillion. The rankings of banks have changed a lot over the last decade.

 
 
