By March 17 noon, most of the commercial banks in Vietnam had lowered their interest rates on savings accounts with terms of less than 6 months after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced its policy rate cut a day earlier.
26/02/2020
The Vietnamese banking sector will have more opportunities to improve its financial capacity as well as learn modern business models and management from their EVFTA takes effect, according to insiders.
04/02/2020
Twelve out of 40 commercial banks have so far cleared all their non-performing loans (NPLs) kept at the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC).
01/02/2020
The Vietnamese finance market has seen many investment deals by foreign investors who have poured money into startups, showing the attractiveness of the new industry.
15/01/2020
Thirteen commercial banks and securities firms will be allowed to join the debt market or Government bonds (G-bonds) market in Vietnam this year.
10/01/2020
Eighteen commercial banks are listed on the bourse, but only one bank entered the bourse in 2019.
26/12/2019
Though the fiscal year 2019 is yet to end, early reports suggest major commercial banks in Vietnam will enjoy big fat earnings this year.
25/12/2019
After the lending model collapsed in China, many P2P lenders flocked to Vietnam to seek opportunities in the country.
16/12/2019
Rising medium- and long-term capital demands to meet stricter regulations on credit safety limits and capital adequacy early next year were putting pressure on commercial banks to issue bonds in the final months of the year, experts said.
06/11/2019
The slow growth comes mainly from state-owned banks, which have become more stringent on their loan disbursements.
04/10/2019
Commercial banks are expected to lower lending interest rates after getting more support to cut input costs from the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV)’s...
01/10/2019
Many M&A deals in the banking sector have wrapped up recently amid continued influx of foreign investment in Vietnam.
20/09/2019
Some small banks in Vietnam are seeking investors from Asia such as South Korea, China and Japan.
08/09/2019
The 11 top commercial banks have total assets of over $10 billion, while nearly 15 smallest banks have l total assets of less than VND100 trillion. The rankings of banks have changed a lot over the last decade.