tin tức về commercial flights mới nhất
Plans for 33 commercial flights to bring home stranded citizens from Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Taiwan (China) have been suspended in line with PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s order following the detection of new COVID-19 cases in HCM City.
icon SOCIETY
19/09/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Ministry of Transport to continue to plan the resumption of more international flights, but in a “controlled” manner.
icon BUSINESS
11/06/2020
Vietnam has earned the highest trust globally in battling COVID-19, with 95 percent of respondents expressing such a belief in a recent poll by UK data analysis and market research firm YouGov.
icon TRAVEL
24/01/2020
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to stop licensing flights to China's Wuhan City amid rising fear of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak