commercial flights

Vietnam suspends 33 commercial flights to repatriate nationalsicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Vietnam suspends 33 commercial flights to repatriate nationals

Plans for 33 commercial flights to bring home stranded citizens from Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Taiwan (China) have been suspended in line with PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s order following the detection of new COVID-19 cases in HCM City.

 
Aviation authorities claim repatriation flight prices not inflated

Aviation authorities claim repatriation flight prices not inflated

icon20 giờ trước0
Returnees pay all in services for repatriation flights

Returnees pay all in services for repatriation flights

icon01/12/20200
Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" mannericon

Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" manner

SOCIETY
19/09/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Ministry of Transport to continue to plan the resumption of more international flights, but in a “controlled” manner.

International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recoveryicon

International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recovery

BUSINESS
11/06/2020

Vietnam has earned the highest trust globally in battling COVID-19, with 95 percent of respondents expressing such a belief in a recent poll by UK data analysis and market research firm YouGov.

Vietnam suspends flights to China's Wuhan City amid deadly virus outbreakicon

Vietnam suspends flights to China's Wuhan City amid deadly virus outbreak

TRAVEL
24/01/2020

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to stop licensing flights to China's Wuhan City amid rising fear of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak

 
 
