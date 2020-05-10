communist party of vietnam
An online dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community took place on May 9, aiming to address businesses’ concerns, boost production and restart the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
03/02/2020
The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the Communist Party of China (CPC), and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) have sent congratulatory messages to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.
03/02/2020
A range of patriotic decorations including colourful national flags, flowers, and numerous slogans have been put on display on streets throughout Hanoi to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (1930-2020).
01/02/2020
Party initiates and leads renovation process, ensuring sustainable national development
01/02/2020
An exhibition of artworks celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) opened in Hanoi on January 31.
28/01/2020
The 2020 Spring Book Street was opened in Hanoi on January 27 as part of the activities to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the traditional lunar New Year festival (Tet).
21/01/2020
With the countdown to the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, in its final days many streets throughout HCM City can be seen bearing incredible festive decorations including colourful national flags, bulbs, flowers, and numerous slogans.
26/12/2019
The Communist Party of Vietnam has admitted over 143,000 new members in 2019, raising the total membership to around 5.2 million, it was reported at a national online conference reviewing Party building work on December 25.
20/08/2019
The capital city of Hanoi recently saw the launch of a photo exhibition themed “50 Năm Thực Hiện Di Chúc Chủ Tịch Hồ Chí Minh”, or the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament in 1969.
04/07/2019
A high-ranking delegation of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) of Myanmar is paying a visit to Vietnam from July 1 to 5 at the invitation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.