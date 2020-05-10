Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy
POLITICS10/05/2020

PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy

An online dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community took place on May 9, aiming to address businesses’ concerns, boost production and restart the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Vietnam prioritises people's lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media

Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media

08/05/2020
Vietnam earns int'l plaudits for successes in COVID-19 fight

Vietnam earns int’l plaudits for successes in COVID-19 fight

24/04/2020
Congratulations flow in on Party's 90th founding anniversary

Congratulations flow in on Party’s 90th founding anniversary

POLITICS
03/02/2020

The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the Communist Party of China (CPC), and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) have sent congratulatory messages to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.

Hanoi receives decorative makeover to celebrate Party's founding anniversary

Hanoi receives decorative makeover to celebrate Party’s founding anniversary

PHOTOS
03/02/2020

A range of patriotic decorations including colourful national flags, flowers, and numerous slogans have been put on display on streets throughout Hanoi to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (1930-2020).

Communist Party of Vietnam: 90 years of development

Communist Party of Vietnam: 90 years of development

POLITICS
01/02/2020

Party initiates and leads renovation process, ensuring sustainable national development

Art exhibition held to mark Party's founding anniversary

Art exhibition held to mark Party’s founding anniversary

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/02/2020

An exhibition of artworks celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) opened in Hanoi on January 31.

Hanoi opens 2020 Spring Book Street

Hanoi opens 2020 Spring Book Street

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/01/2020

The 2020 Spring Book Street was opened in Hanoi on January 27 as part of the activities to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the traditional lunar New Year festival (Tet).

Tet decorations spring up on streets across HCM City

Tet decorations spring up on streets across HCM City

PHOTOS
21/01/2020

With the countdown to the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, in its final days many streets throughout HCM City can be seen bearing incredible festive decorations including colourful national flags, bulbs, flowers, and numerous slogans.

VN Communist Party admits over 143,000 new members in 2019

VN Communist Party admits over 143,000 new members in 2019

POLITICS
26/12/2019

The Communist Party of Vietnam has admitted over 143,000 new members in 2019, raising the total membership to around 5.2 million, it was reported at a national online conference reviewing Party building work on December 25.

Hanoi exhibition marks 50-years of President Ho Chi Minh's testament

Hanoi exhibition marks 50-years of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/08/2019

The capital city of Hanoi recently saw the launch of a photo exhibition themed “50 Năm Thực Hiện Di Chúc Chủ Tịch Hồ Chí Minh”, or the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament in 1969.

Officials of Myanmar's ruling party visit Vietnam

Officials of Myanmar’s ruling party visit Vietnam

POLITICS
04/07/2019

A high-ranking delegation of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) of Myanmar is paying a visit to Vietnam from July 1 to 5 at the invitation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.

 
 
