con dao

tin tức về con dao mới nhất

UK travel website introduces 10 best Vietnamese national parksicon
TRAVEL05/04/20200

UK travel website introduces 10 best Vietnamese national parks

Phong Nha-Ke Bang, Cuc Phuong, and Bach Ma have been named among Vietnam’s 10 best parks by UK travel website The Culture Trip.

 
Vietnam Airlines: passengers to/from Con Dao eligible for flight date change

Vietnam Airlines: passengers to/from Con Dao eligible for flight date change

icon20/03/20200
Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

icon16/03/20200
Vietnam tries to protect sea turtles, the ‘ocean envoys’icon

Vietnam tries to protect sea turtles, the ‘ocean envoys’

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/11/2019

Sea turtles lay about 100 eggs a few times each year, but the survival rate of the species is approximately 1 out of 1,000.

Con Dao named among best places with bluest water in the worldicon

Con Dao named among best places with bluest water in the world

TRAVEL
18/10/2019

Located in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Con Dao island has been included on a global list featuring the top places where visitors can enjoy the bluest water, according to Travel Leisure magazine.

Con Dao stops shipping waste to mainlandicon

Con Dao stops shipping waste to mainland

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/08/2019

Authorities in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province have agreed to burn domestic waste of Con Dao District instead of shipping it from the island to a landfill on the mainland.

Water sufficiency leads development: experticon

Water sufficiency leads development: expert

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/08/2019

Vietnam needs a long-term general management strategy on the use of water.

Plastic waste in Vietnam's coastal areas reaches alarming levelsicon

Plastic waste in Vietnam's coastal areas reaches alarming levels

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/07/2019

The recent tour to assess the amount of plastic waste, organized by IUCN and GreenHub, included four marine protected areas (MPAs) and national parks. The picture about plastic waste in coastal areas was clear.

The attraction of sea tourism in Vietnamicon

The attraction of sea tourism in Vietnam

TRAVEL
18/06/2019

Accounting for 70% of tourism activities in Vietnam, sea and island tourism is one of the country’s most popular types, attracting more foreign tourists each year.

