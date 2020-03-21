Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese wonderkid gains plaudits from foreign sports websiteicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS15 giờ trước0

Vietnamese wonderkid gains plaudits from foreign sports website

Renowned sports website Sports442 has heaped praise on Le Thai Vu, an 11-year-old footballer who plays for HAGL JMG, following a string of phenomenal performances at youth level.

 
Vietnamese footballers help prevent COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnamese footballers help prevent COVID-19 pandemic

icon21/03/20200
Striker Cong Phuong hailed after stellar AFC Cup performance

Striker Cong Phuong hailed after stellar AFC Cup performance

icon28/02/20200
HCM City FC play out thrilling draw with Yangon United in AFC Cup 2020icon

HCM City FC play out thrilling draw with Yangon United in AFC Cup 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020

Star forward Nguyen Cong Phuong lead Ho Chi Minh City FC to an exciting 2-2 draw against Yangon United FC in the side’s first match in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 11.

Cong Phuong listed in Top 6 players to watch during AFC Cup 2020icon

Cong Phuong listed in Top 6 players to watch during AFC Cup 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020

HCM City FC forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named among the six players to look out for during the group stages in the ASEAN Zone of the upcoming AFC Cup 2020, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Cong Phuong to return home after failure in Belgiumicon

Cong Phuong to return home after failure in Belgium

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/12/2019

Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is expected to return to Vietnam later this month after failing to secure a long-term contract at a Belgian football club.

Cong Phuong makes debut for Belgian side in pre-season friendlyicon

Cong Phuong makes debut for Belgian side in pre-season friendly

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/07/2019

Vietnamese forward Nguyen Cong Phuong played his first game for Belgian side Sint-Truidense during a friendly tie against Lommel FC on July 18.

Cong Phuong given number 15 jersey at Sint-Truidense FCicon

Cong Phuong given number 15 jersey at Sint-Truidense FC

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/07/2019

 Vietnamese forward Cong Phuong signed a one-year deal with Sint-Truidense FC of Belgium in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5.

Cong Phuong to sign one-year deal with Sint-Truidense FCicon

Cong Phuong to sign one-year deal with Sint-Truidense FC

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/07/2019

Vietnamese forward Cong Phuong is poised to sign a one-year contract with Belgium side Sint-Truidense in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5.

Opportunities open for Vietnamese players at K Leagueicon

Opportunities open for Vietnamese players at K League

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/04/2019

Vietnamese players are being offered a better chance to compete in the K League as the Korean professional football league announced on April 18 that it will increase its quota for players from Southeast Asia starting next year.

Công Phượng sẽ nổi hơn Công Vinh về sự ồn ào?icon

Công Phượng sẽ nổi hơn Công Vinh về sự ồn ào?

Thể thao
14/11/2015
Nếu biết phấn đấu, chân sút xuất sắc nhất của lò đào tạo HAGL hoàn toàn có thể đuổi kịp, thậm chí vượt qua người đồng hương của mình, ít nhất là về mặt sự nghiệp.
Trong tay bầu Đức, Công Phượng không được nghĩ đến...tiềnicon

Trong tay bầu Đức, Công Phượng không được nghĩ đến...tiền

Thể thao
13/11/2015
Công Phượng là trường hợp đặc biệt ở đội bóng phố Núi. Mọi thông tin về thu nhập của cầu thủ này luôn được bầu Đức yêu cầu phải giữ kín tuyệt đối. 
 
 
