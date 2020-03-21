cong phuong
Renowned sports website Sports442 has heaped praise on Le Thai Vu, an 11-year-old footballer who plays for HAGL JMG, following a string of phenomenal performances at youth level.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020
Star forward Nguyen Cong Phuong lead Ho Chi Minh City FC to an exciting 2-2 draw against Yangon United FC in the side’s first match in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 11.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020
HCM City FC forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named among the six players to look out for during the group stages in the ASEAN Zone of the upcoming AFC Cup 2020, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/12/2019
Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is expected to return to Vietnam later this month after failing to secure a long-term contract at a Belgian football club.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/07/2019
Vietnamese forward Nguyen Cong Phuong played his first game for Belgian side Sint-Truidense during a friendly tie against Lommel FC on July 18.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/07/2019
Vietnamese forward Cong Phuong signed a one-year deal with Sint-Truidense FC of Belgium in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/07/2019
Vietnamese forward Cong Phuong is poised to sign a one-year contract with Belgium side Sint-Truidense in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/04/2019
Vietnamese players are being offered a better chance to compete in the K League as the Korean professional football league announced on April 18 that it will increase its quota for players from Southeast Asia starting next year.
Thể thao
14/11/2015
Nếu biết phấn đấu, chân sút xuất sắc nhất của lò đào tạo HAGL hoàn toàn có thể đuổi kịp, thậm chí vượt qua người đồng hương của mình, ít nhất là về mặt sự nghiệp.
Thể thao
13/11/2015
Công Phượng là trường hợp đặc biệt ở đội bóng phố Núi. Mọi thông tin về thu nhập của cầu thủ này luôn được bầu Đức yêu cầu phải giữ kín tuyệt đối.