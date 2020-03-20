construction
tin tức về construction mới nhất
Da Nang has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.
SOCIETY
23/02/2020
Work on Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No.2, connecting Ben Thanh Market and Tham Luong, will start in 2021, according to the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).
BUSINESS
20/01/2020
The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is witnessing a series of wind power projects settling in the province thanks to its favourable position, with total investment exceeding VND42 trillion ($1.8 billion).
SOCIETY
23/12/2019
Construction of an industrial and hazardous waste treatment plant began on Friday at the Da Phuoc Solid Waste Treatment Complex in Binh Chanh District.
FEATURE
08/12/2019
Business sectors that could capitalize on the 100 million population will be set for strong growth, said an expert.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/08/2019
Transportation, construction and cooking at home are among factors causing pollution both indoors and outdoors in Hanoi.