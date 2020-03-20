Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:01:51 (GMT +7)

tag
 

construction

tin tức về construction mới nhất

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh watericon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT20/03/20200

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water

Da Nang has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.

 
Investment cost and construction time increased for Metro Line No.2

Investment cost and construction time increased for Metro Line No.2

icon04/03/20200
Construction Ministry approves tiny apartments

Construction Ministry approves tiny apartments

icon03/03/20200
Work on HCM City’s Metro Line No.2 to begin next yearicon

Work on HCM City’s Metro Line No.2 to begin next year

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

Work on Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No.2, connecting Ben Thanh Market and Tham Luong, will start in 2021, according to the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

Wind power projects boom in Tra Vinhicon

Wind power projects boom in Tra Vinh

BUSINESS
20/01/2020

The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is witnessing a series of wind power projects settling in the province thanks to its favourable position, with total investment exceeding VND42 trillion ($1.8 billion).

Work begins on HCM City's first large industrial and hazardous waste planticon

Work begins on HCM City's first large industrial and hazardous waste plant

SOCIETY
23/12/2019

Construction of an industrial and hazardous waste treatment plant began on Friday at the Da Phuoc Solid Waste Treatment Complex in Binh Chanh District.

Which are the top 5 business areas in Vietnam in 2020?icon

Which are the top 5 business areas in Vietnam in 2020?

FEATURE
08/12/2019

Business sectors that could capitalize on the 100 million population will be set for strong growth, said an expert.

Vehicles large contributors to Hanoi’s air pollutionicon

Vehicles large contributors to Hanoi’s air pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/08/2019

Transportation, construction and cooking at home are among factors causing pollution both indoors and outdoors in Hanoi.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 