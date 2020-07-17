Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about workicon
BUSINESS13 giờ trước0

Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work

Members of Generation Z, born in 1996 and after, have begun joining the labor market and will quickly become the major labor force in the economy.

 
Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt

Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt

icon17/07/20200
VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending

VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending

icon09/07/20200
Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending appsicon

Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps

BUSINESS
17/06/2020

Chinese apps in Vietnam are luring borrowers who have to pay back debt at high interest rates within a short period of time.

Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic endsicon

Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends

BUSINESS
09/06/2020

Will consumer loans remain a money-spinner for banks post-COVID-19? This was a question recently posed by market observers after witnessing the pandemic’s big economic impact on individuals and households,

VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock companyicon

VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company

BUSINESS
23/03/2020

The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.

 
 
