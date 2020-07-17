consumer lending
tin tức về consumer lending mới nhất
Members of Generation Z, born in 1996 and after, have begun joining the labor market and will quickly become the major labor force in the economy.
17/06/2020
Chinese apps in Vietnam are luring borrowers who have to pay back debt at high interest rates within a short period of time.
09/06/2020
Will consumer loans remain a money-spinner for banks post-COVID-19? This was a question recently posed by market observers after witnessing the pandemic’s big economic impact on individuals and households,
23/03/2020
The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.