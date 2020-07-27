Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarmicon
SOCIETY0 giờ trước0

WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park has said the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang is not alarming, 

 
icon0 giờ trước0
icon0 giờ trước0
SOCIETY
16 giờ trước

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 29 ordered tightening supervision over the pandemic in all localities nationwide, 

SOCIETY
17 giờ trước

Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2

TRAVEL
27/07/2020

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai are trying to evacuate over 2,600 tourists from Ly Son Island after a Covid-19 infection case was reported.

SOCIETY
25/04/2020

The country allowed some non-essential businesses in Ha Noi and HCM City to reopen earlier this week, along with other moves to relax some COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

SOCIETY
21/04/2020

Vietnamese believe the country will recover quickly after COVID-19

 
 
