Coronavirus
tin tức về Coronavirus mới nhất
Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.
6 giờ trước
The HCM City Pasteur Institute has just confirmed two more samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus after the COVID-19 disease surveillance system in the southern region had identified two suspected cases for the novel coronavirus in Tay Ninh.
6 giờ trước
Dong Xuan Knitting Sole Member Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), is planning to produce 60,000 face masks per day from March 23 to 29, given the increasing demand amid COVID-19.
6 giờ trước
So-called humanitarian flights are bringing back overseas Vietnamese from Europe as the continent has become the new epicentre of the global health crisis.
7 giờ trước
Samsung has been hit hard by Vietnam's restrictions on travel from South Korea, setting the production of the latest Galaxy Note smartphones behind schedule.
7 giờ trước
Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.
8 giờ trước
The former producer was convicted of rape and sexual assault last month and is now in a New York prison.
8 giờ trước
The Ministry of Health on Monday morning confirmed three more COVID-19 infection cases, including one doctor, bringing the total to 116.
10 giờ trước
New York's mayor issues a stark warning as the state struggles to slow the spread of coronavirus.
10 giờ trước
Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.
10 giờ trước
The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.
10 giờ trước
As it becomes the first country to pull out, Canada "urgently calls" for the games to be postponed.
10 giờ trước
Hanoi police have warned the public not to share unconfirmed information about Covid-19 that causes confusion in the community.
11 giờ trước
According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful.
13 giờ trước
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.
14 giờ trước
The domestic shrimp industry has not faced a great impact from the COVID-19 because now this industry is under production and Vietnam will enter its shrimp harvesting crop in August.
22 giờ trước
Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.
23 giờ trước
The management board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has announced that the visits to the site in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square and the nearby monument dedicated to martyrs will be suspended starting from March 23.