Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:02:17 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Coronavirus

tin tức về Coronavirus mới nhất

Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcyicon
BUSINESS3 giờ trước0

Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy

Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.

 
Vietnam’s most beautiful trekking route suspended for Covid-19 prevention

Vietnam’s most beautiful trekking route suspended for Covid-19 prevention

icon4 giờ trước0
Vietnamese celebrities donate VND25 billion for COVID-19 combat

Vietnamese celebrities donate VND25 billion for COVID-19 combat

icon6 giờ trước0
Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118icon

Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118

SOCIETY
6 giờ trước

The HCM City Pasteur Institute has just confirmed two more samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus after the COVID-19 disease surveillance system in the southern region had identified two suspected cases for the novel coronavirus in Tay Ninh.

Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per dayicon

Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day

SOCIETY
6 giờ trước

Dong Xuan Knitting Sole Member Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), is planning to produce 60,000 face masks per day from March 23 to 29, given the increasing demand amid COVID-19.

Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreakicon

Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak

SOCIETY
6 giờ trước

So-called humanitarian flights are bringing back overseas Vietnamese from Europe as the continent has become the new epicentre of the global health crisis.

Samsung Galaxy could be delayed by quarantine regulations of Vietnamicon

Samsung Galaxy could be delayed by quarantine regulations of Vietnam

BUSINESS
7 giờ trước

Samsung has been hit hard by Vietnam's restrictions on travel from South Korea, setting the production of the latest Galaxy Note smartphones behind schedule.

Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask importsicon

Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports

BUSINESS
7 giờ trước

Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.

Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positiveicon

Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
8 giờ trước

The former producer was convicted of rape and sexual assault last month and is now in a New York prison.

One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116icon

One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116

SOCIETY
8 giờ trước

The Ministry of Health on Monday morning confirmed three more COVID-19 infection cases, including one doctor, bringing the total to 116.

Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 daysicon

Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days

SOCIETY
10 giờ trước

New York's mayor issues a stark warning as the state struggles to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus actionicon

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action

BUSINESS
10 giờ trước

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than twoicon

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two

SOCIETY
10 giờ trước

The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.

Coronavirus: Olympic doubts grow as Canada withdraws athletesicon

Coronavirus: Olympic doubts grow as Canada withdraws athletes

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10 giờ trước

As it becomes the first country to pull out, Canada "urgently calls" for the games to be postponed.

Hanoi police summon two disseminators of fake Covid-19 newsicon

Hanoi police summon two disseminators of fake Covid-19 news

SOCIETY
10 giờ trước

Hanoi police have warned the public not to share unconfirmed information about Covid-19 that causes confusion in the community.

COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnamicon

COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11 giờ trước

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful.

Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemicicon

Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic

SOCIETY
13 giờ trước

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.

Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam’s shrimp exportsicon

Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam’s shrimp exports

BUSINESS
14 giờ trước

The domestic shrimp industry has not faced a great impact from the COVID-19 because now this industry is under production and Vietnam will enter its shrimp harvesting crop in August.

Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infectionicon

Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection

PHOTOS
22 giờ trước

Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.

Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concernsicon

Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns

SOCIETY
23 giờ trước

The management board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has announced that the visits to the site in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square and the nearby monument dedicated to martyrs will be suspended starting from March 23.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 