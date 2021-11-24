 
Remittances set record of US$18.1 billion
Remittances set record of US$18.1 billion

According to the World Bank and Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD), total remittances to Vietnam in 2021 may hit up to $18.1 billion, with about $6.5 - 6.6 billion for HCM City.  
 
Vietnamese investors pour money into realty bonds despite China’s Evergrande case

Hard limit for credit institutions buying corporate bonds

'Three-no bonds' raise concerns

‘Three-no bonds’ raise concerns

FEATURE
06/11/2021
Some lots of real estate bonds issued under private offerings are expected to become due by the year end. The solvency of issuers amid the difficulties caused by Covid-19 remains questionable.
Finance Ministry issues warning about corporate bonds

Finance Ministry issues warning about corporate bonds

FEATURE
23/09/2021
After continuously issuing warnings about investment in corporate bonds, the Ministry of Finance has decided to take strong action against companies issuing 'problematic' bonds to prevent risky behavior to the market.
High-yield realty bonds allure investors but experts warn of risks

High-yield realty bonds allure investors but experts warn of risks

BUSINESS
20/09/2021
The fledgling property-backed bond market is tempting investors for its inviting high yields but experts still warn investors of potential risks of the products.
Experts warn of high risks from real estate firms' corporate bond issuance

Experts warn of high risks from real estate firms' corporate bond issuance

FEATURE
25/08/2021
Corporate bonds issued by real estate firms account for a high proportion of securities that mature in three years. Experts warn of high risks if the real estate market cannot recover by that time.
The risks of corporate bonds

The risks of corporate bonds

BUSINESS
11/05/2021
The volume of corporate bonds without collateral or guaranteed only by shares issued in the first quarter of 2021 accounted for a large proportion, with a large part owned by real estate firms. This poses a significant risk.
Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance

Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance

FEATURE
05/11/2020
The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.
Experts warn of 'bond bubble'

Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’

BUSINESS
25/09/2020
Businesses are creating virtual assets by issuing corporate bonds, but experts warn that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a ‘bond bubble’ will bring high risks to the economy.
Real estate firms offer sky-high profit rates to attract investors

Real estate firms offer sky-high profit rates to attract investors

BUSINESS
10/09/2020
Investors have been invited to contribute capital to real estate projects and enjoy a profit of 36 percent per annum, and have also been persuaded to buy corporate bonds at a high interest rate of 18 percent per annum.
Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic

Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic

BUSINESS
14/08/2020
Many Vietnamese corporations have rushed to raise capital for plans to expand production and business activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The total mobilized capital is up to tens of trillion VND.  
VN corporate bond market to boom in second half

VN corporate bond market to boom in second half

BUSINESS
07/07/2020
Companies are looking to raise debts from bond issuance before the amended Law on Securities takes effect next January.
Great opportunities for real estate firms to call for foreign capital

Great opportunities for real estate firms to call for foreign capital

BUSINESS
03/02/2020
Akihiko Iwatani, chief representative of Haseko Corporation in Hanoi, believes that Vietnam is the most attractive market in ASEAN for Japanese investors in particular and foreign investors in general.
Property firms outpace banks in bond issuance

Property firms outpace banks in bond issuance

BUSINESS
18/11/2019
Real estate enterprises outpaced banks to issue the largest volume of corporate bonds last month, according to a newly released report by SSI Securities Corporation.  
VN firms issue total US$7.7 billion worth of bonds in 10 months

VN firms issue total US$7.7 billion worth of bonds in 10 months

BUSINESS
18/11/2019
Commercial banks remained the biggest bond issuers with VND79.4 trillion worth of bond issuance, accounting for 44.4 per cent of the total figure.
VN banks told to be careful with corporate bonds

VN banks told to be careful with corporate bonds

BUSINESS
04/09/2019
Commercial banks’ purchase of real estate corporate bonds is considered indirect lending to real estate firms, experts say.
What's behind real estate firms' race to issue corporate bonds?

What's behind real estate firms’ race to issue corporate bonds?

BUSINESS
23/08/2019
Real estate firms are rushing to issue corporate bonds, which analysts say shows their thirst for capital. But there are risks.
Ratings needed to protect Vietnam's corporate bond investors

Ratings needed to protect Vietnam’s corporate bond investors

BUSINESS
30/07/2019
Though the corporate bond market really needs to be developed in order to reduce the dependence of the economy on commercial banks, corporate bond issuance must be transparent and secure.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
