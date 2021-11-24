corporate bonds
tin tức về corporate bonds mới nhất
icon
According to the World Bank and Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD), total remittances to Vietnam in 2021 may hit up to $18.1 billion, with about $6.5 - 6.6 billion for HCM City.
icon FEATURE
06/11/2021
Some lots of real estate bonds issued under private offerings are expected to become due by the year end. The solvency of issuers amid the difficulties caused by Covid-19 remains questionable.
icon FEATURE
23/09/2021
After continuously issuing warnings about investment in corporate bonds, the Ministry of Finance has decided to take strong action against companies issuing 'problematic' bonds to prevent risky behavior to the market.
icon BUSINESS
20/09/2021
The fledgling property-backed bond market is tempting investors for its inviting high yields but experts still warn investors of potential risks of the products.
icon FEATURE
25/08/2021
Corporate bonds issued by real estate firms account for a high proportion of securities that mature in three years. Experts warn of high risks if the real estate market cannot recover by that time.
icon BUSINESS
11/05/2021
The volume of corporate bonds without collateral or guaranteed only by shares issued in the first quarter of 2021 accounted for a large proportion, with a large part owned by real estate firms. This poses a significant risk.
icon FEATURE
05/11/2020
The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.
icon BUSINESS
25/09/2020
Businesses are creating virtual assets by issuing corporate bonds, but experts warn that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a ‘bond bubble’ will bring high risks to the economy.
icon BUSINESS
10/09/2020
Investors have been invited to contribute capital to real estate projects and enjoy a profit of 36 percent per annum, and have also been persuaded to buy corporate bonds at a high interest rate of 18 percent per annum.
icon BUSINESS
14/08/2020
Many Vietnamese corporations have rushed to raise capital for plans to expand production and business activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The total mobilized capital is up to tens of trillion VND.
icon BUSINESS
07/07/2020
Companies are looking to raise debts from bond issuance before the amended Law on Securities takes effect next January.
icon BUSINESS
03/02/2020
Akihiko Iwatani, chief representative of Haseko Corporation in Hanoi, believes that Vietnam is the most attractive market in ASEAN for Japanese investors in particular and foreign investors in general.
icon BUSINESS
18/11/2019
Real estate enterprises outpaced banks to issue the largest volume of corporate bonds last month, according to a newly released report by SSI Securities Corporation.
icon BUSINESS
18/11/2019
Commercial banks remained the biggest bond issuers with VND79.4 trillion worth of bond issuance, accounting for 44.4 per cent of the total figure.
icon BUSINESS
04/09/2019
Commercial banks’ purchase of real estate corporate bonds is considered indirect lending to real estate firms, experts say.
icon BUSINESS
23/08/2019
Real estate firms are rushing to issue corporate bonds, which analysts say shows their thirst for capital. But there are risks.
icon BUSINESS
30/07/2019
Though the corporate bond market really needs to be developed in order to reduce the dependence of the economy on commercial banks, corporate bond issuance must be transparent and secure.