corporate income tax
tin tức về corporate income tax mới nhất
The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked for corporate income tax (CIT) to be cut for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by half this year in an effort to boost growth when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
27/03/2020
The Ministry of Finance has proposed the payment deadlines for $3.4 billion in taxes be extended to support enterprises, business households and individuals doing business that are directly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
18/01/2020
Economists, applauding the decision to impose fines and force Coca Cola to pay tax arrears, totaling VND821 billion, said it is necessary to deal with foreign invested enterprises that evade tax and conduct transfer pricing.
11/10/2019
The General Department of Taxation of Vietnam (GDT) on Wednesday announced the list of 1,000 highest taxpayers (V1000) in Viet Nam in 2018 which contributed 60.3 per cent of total corporate income tax.
21/09/2019
Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) on September 20 adopted a set of incentive measures to attract foreign businesses’ investment in the country.