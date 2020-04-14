Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
corporate income tax

Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19icon
BUSINESS9 giờ trước0

Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked for corporate income tax (CIT) to be cut for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by half this year in an effort to boost growth when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

 
93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax

93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax

icon14/04/20200
Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended

Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended

icon09/04/20200
Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxesicon

Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes

BUSINESS
27/03/2020

The Ministry of Finance has proposed the payment deadlines for $3.4 billion in taxes be extended to support enterprises, business households and individuals doing business that are directly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Coca Cola forced to pay tax arrears, taxation agencies urged to find more violatorsicon

Coca Cola forced to pay tax arrears, taxation agencies urged to find more violators

BUSINESS
18/01/2020

Economists, applauding the decision to impose fines and force Coca Cola to pay tax arrears, totaling VND821 billion, said it is necessary to deal with foreign invested enterprises that evade tax and conduct transfer pricing.

Non-state enterprises dominate V1000 biggest taxpayers in 2018icon

Non-state enterprises dominate V1000 biggest taxpayers in 2018

BUSINESS
11/10/2019

The General Department of Taxation of Vietnam (GDT) on Wednesday announced the list of 1,000 highest taxpayers (V1000) in Viet Nam in 2018 which contributed 60.3 per cent of total corporate income tax.

Thailand approves new incentive packages to boost foreign investmenticon

Thailand approves new incentive packages to boost foreign investment

BUSINESS
21/09/2019

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) on September 20 adopted a set of incentive measures to attract foreign businesses’ investment in the country.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
