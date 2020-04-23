corruption
tin tức về corruption mới nhất
icon
The People’s Procuracy determined that former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son played the leading role in a case involving MobiFone’s purchase of a 95 percent stake in AVG, an appeal trial in Hanoi on April 24 heard.
icon FEATURE
07/04/2020
The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.
icon POLITICS
19/01/2020
The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption has asked the competent agencies to proceed with first-instance hearings this year for 10 serious corruption cases that have provoked extreme public concern.
icon BUSINESS
15/01/2020
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has asked agencies and organisations in all localities to strengthen the fight against corruption and trade fraud.
icon POLITICS
12/01/2020
Vietnamese people believe that corruption is declining and that the nation’s anticorruption efforts are becoming increasingly more effective, according to the Vietnam Corruption Barometer 2019 report.
icon SOCIETY
08/01/2020
Former minister of information and communication Nguyen Bac Son has filed his appeal against the life imprisonment sentence for him in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).
icon SOCIETY
28/12/2019
The HCMC People’s Procuracy on December 27 proposed a jail term of seven to eight years for Nguyen Huu Tin, former vice chairman of HCMC, for his alleged involvement in the illegal handover of a public plot of land.
icon SOCIETY
24/12/2019
Many individuals and organisations have called on the Hanoi court to reduce the sentence for the former chairman of the private pay-TV firm Audio Visual Global (AVG), Pham Nhat Vu at the on-going trial of the company's acquisition project.
icon SOCIETY
22/12/2019
Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son said on December 20 that he had met with his family to discuss how to return the US$3 million that he had received as bribes from then-AVG chairman Pham Nhat Vu.
icon SOCIETY
18/12/2019
Four suspects involved in MobiFone’s notorious acquisition of AVG on December 16 declared that they had completed the acquisition of AVG under the direction of former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son.
icon POLITICS
13/12/2019
Corruption increases the cost of doing business, distorts the competitive environment, limits opportunities for investment and widens the growing social inequality, according to a UNDP expert.
icon SOCIETY
15/11/2019
Four former and current executives have been detained in connection with alleged irregularities in the construction and work approval of a 139-kilometer-long expressway connecting Danang with Quang Ngai Province.
icon SOCIETY
19/10/2019
The Supreme People’s Procuracy on October 19 notified the prosecution of two former ministers of information and communications (MIC) – Nguyen Bac Son and Truong Minh Tuan, along with 12 other defendants.
icon POLITICS
28/09/2019
Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on September 27 announced it had detained former Minister of Youth and Sports Imam Nahrawi after questioning him for several hours related to a corruption case.
icon POLITICS
26/09/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued decisions on disciplinary measures against an official of northern Hoa Binh province and some leaders of the Ministry of Transport.
icon SOCIETY
05/09/2019
The Investigation Police Agency has proposed the People’s Procuracy to lodge prosecution against 21 people involved in the high-profile corruption case relating to Phan Van Anh Vu (alias “Vu Nhom”).
icon POLITICS
04/09/2019
Although the number of criminal cases has been decreasing, work is needed to rein in social crime, attendees heard at a meeting organised by the National Assembly (NA)’s Judicial Committee held in Hanoi yesterday.
icon SOCIETY
19/07/2019
Wrongdoings involving nearly 50.34 trillion VND (2.17 billion USD) and over 1,000 ha of land were found during the first six months of 2019, heard a teleconference of the inspection sector in Hanoi on July 18.