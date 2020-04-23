Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

25/04/2020 10:07:41 (GMT +7)

tag
 

corruption

tin tức về corruption mới nhất

People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG caseicon
SOCIETY8 giờ trước0

People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case

The People’s Procuracy determined that former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son played the leading role in a case involving MobiFone’s purchase of a 95 percent stake in AVG, an appeal trial in Hanoi on April 24 heard. ​

 
Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine

Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine

icon23/04/20200
Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy director

Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy director

icon16/04/20200
Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regimeicon

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime

FEATURE
07/04/2020

The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.

10 major corruption cases to be tried this yearicon

10 major corruption cases to be tried this year

POLITICS
19/01/2020

The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption has asked the competent agencies to proceed with first-instance hearings this year for 10 serious corruption cases that have provoked extreme public concern.

Ministry of Industry and Trade issues action programmes for 2020icon

Ministry of Industry and Trade issues action programmes for 2020

BUSINESS
15/01/2020

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has asked agencies and organisations in all localities to strengthen the fight against corruption and trade fraud.

Anticorruption drive takes positive turn: reporticon

Anticorruption drive takes positive turn: report

POLITICS
12/01/2020

Vietnamese people believe that corruption is declining and that the nation’s anticorruption efforts are becoming increasingly more effective, according to the Vietnam Corruption Barometer 2019 report.

AVG case: Former minister Son files appeal against life sentenceicon

AVG case: Former minister Son files appeal against life sentence

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Former minister of information and communication Nguyen Bac Son has filed his appeal against the life imprisonment sentence for him in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Former HCMC vice chair faces 7-8 years in jailicon

Former HCMC vice chair faces 7-8 years in jail

SOCIETY
28/12/2019

The HCMC People’s Procuracy on December 27 proposed a jail term of seven to eight years for Nguyen Huu Tin, former vice chairman of HCMC, for his alleged involvement in the illegal handover of a public plot of land.

AVG chairman may get clemency for charity contributionsicon

AVG chairman may get clemency for charity contributions

SOCIETY
24/12/2019

Many individuals and organisations have called on the Hanoi court to reduce the sentence for the former chairman of the private pay-TV firm Audio Visual Global (AVG), Pham Nhat Vu at the on-going trial of the company's acquisition project.

Ex-minister shows intention to return US$3 million bribeicon

Ex-minister shows intention to return US$3 million bribe

SOCIETY
22/12/2019

Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son said on December 20 that he had met with his family to discuss how to return the US$3 million that he had received as bribes from then-AVG chairman Pham Nhat Vu.

Accomplices reveal former information minister's violationsicon

Accomplices reveal former information minister's violations

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

Four suspects involved in MobiFone’s notorious acquisition of AVG on December 16 declared that they had completed the acquisition of AVG under the direction of former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son.

Vietnam under pressure to address corruption in private sector: UNDPicon

Vietnam under pressure to address corruption in private sector: UNDP

POLITICS
13/12/2019

Corruption increases the cost of doing business, distorts the competitive environment, limits opportunities for investment and widens the growing social inequality, according to a UNDP expert.

Four arrested for violations in expressway projecticon

Four arrested for violations in expressway project

SOCIETY
15/11/2019

Four former and current executives have been detained in connection with alleged irregularities in the construction and work approval of a 139-kilometer-long expressway connecting Danang with Quang Ngai Province.

MobiFone-AVG deal: two former ministers prosecutedicon

MobiFone-AVG deal: two former ministers prosecuted

SOCIETY
19/10/2019

The Supreme People’s Procuracy on October 19 notified the prosecution of two former ministers of information and communications (MIC) – Nguyen Bac Son and Truong Minh Tuan, along with 12 other defendants.

Indonesia’s anti-graft agency detains former sports ministericon

Indonesia’s anti-graft agency detains former sports minister

POLITICS
28/09/2019

Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on September 27 announced it had detained former Minister of Youth and Sports Imam Nahrawi after questioning him for several hours related to a corruption case.

Vietnamese PM decides disciplinary measures against some officialsicon

Vietnamese PM decides disciplinary measures against some officials

POLITICS
26/09/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued decisions on disciplinary measures against an official of northern Hoa Binh province and some leaders of the Ministry of Transport.

Collusion between Da Nang ex-chairmen and Vu Nhom causes hefty lossesicon

Collusion between Da Nang ex-chairmen and Vu Nhom causes hefty losses

SOCIETY
05/09/2019

The Investigation Police Agency has proposed the People’s Procuracy to lodge prosecution against 21 people involved in the high-profile corruption case relating to Phan Van Anh Vu (alias “Vu Nhom”).

Number of criminal cases decreases in 2019icon

Number of criminal cases decreases in 2019

POLITICS
04/09/2019

Although the number of criminal cases has been decreasing, work is needed to rein in social crime, attendees heard at a meeting organised by the National Assembly (NA)’s Judicial Committee held in Hanoi yesterday.

Violations involving $2.16 billion uncovered in Vietnam in first half of 2019icon

Violations involving $2.16 billion uncovered in Vietnam in first half of 2019

SOCIETY
19/07/2019

Wrongdoings involving nearly 50.34 trillion VND (2.17 billion USD) and over 1,000 ha of land were found during the first six months of 2019, heard a teleconference of the inspection sector in Hanoi on July 18.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 