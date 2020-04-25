Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
More recovered Covid-19 cases in Vietnam re-infectedicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

More recovered Covid-19 cases in Vietnam re-infected

Three more recovered Covid-19 patients in Vietnam have tested positive for the virus again, while the country has recorded no new Covid-19 infection cases since April 24.

 
No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions

No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions

icon1 giờ trước0
Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again

Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again

icon25/04/20200
US media outlet details why Vietnam has had so few COVID-19 casesicon

US media outlet details why Vietnam has had so few COVID-19 cases

SOCIETY
18/04/2020

The US-based National Public Radio (NPR) has quoted experts who believe that experience in dealing with prior pandemics, early implementation of social distancing, and firm action from political leaders have all contributed to Vietnam

 
 
