covid-19 drugs
tin tức về covid-19 drugs mới nhất
As the battle against COVID rages on, some are taking advantage of the anxiety and worry of others to make a fast buck, no matter the consequences.
08/10/2021
The Ministry of Health on Wednesday added three antiviral drugs - Molnupiravir 400 mg, remdesivir and favipiravir to its latest COVID-19 treatment protocol.
08/09/2021
Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan held an online working session with France’s Xenothera company on cooperation to conduct the third phase of clinical trial of Xenothera-developed XAV-19 COVID-19 treatment drug
04/09/2021
The HCM City Department of Health has asked the Medical Examination and Treatment Administration and the Drug Administration of Vietnam to approve the use of Reamberin and Cytoflavin drugs in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.
12/08/2021
A locally developed Covid-19 treatment drug called Vipdervir will be tested on 260 Covid-19 patients.
27/07/2021
The Ministry of Health on July 26 decided to withdraw dispatch 5944 only two days after its issuance because of inappropriate content.