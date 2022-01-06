 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé gái 8 tuổi tử vong vì bị "dì ghẻ" bạo hành
#'Thổi giá' kit test Covid-19
#Cô gái ở Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu mất tích bí ẩn
#Nữ sinh ở Thanh Hóa trộm váy bị chủ cửa hàng làm nhục
#Hà Nội tạm dừng tiêm 2 lô vắc xin Pfizer gia hạn cho trẻ em
#Xét xử phúc thẩm vụ Nhật Cường
#Phan Sào Nam phải ngồi tù trở lại

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng10/01/2022 10:05:56 (GMT +7)

tag
 

covid-19 drugs

tin tức về covid-19 drugs mới nhất

Sale of unauthorised COVID-19 treatment drugs on the rise across social mediaicon
SOCIETY06/01/20220

Sale of unauthorised COVID-19 treatment drugs on the rise across social media

As the battle against COVID rages on, some are taking advantage of the anxiety and worry of others to make a fast buck, no matter the consequences. 
 
Medicines with molnupiravir for COVID-19 treatment proposed to be licensed

Medicines with molnupiravir for COVID-19 treatment proposed to be licensed

icon06/01/20220
Local Molnupiravir manufacturers to be licensed soon

Local Molnupiravir manufacturers to be licensed soon

icon05/01/20220
Vietnam adds three antiviral drugs in COVID-19 treatmenticon

Vietnam adds three antiviral drugs in COVID-19 treatment

SOCIETY
08/10/2021
The Ministry of Health on Wednesday added three antiviral drugs - Molnupiravir 400 mg, remdesivir and favipiravir to its latest COVID-19 treatment protocol.
Vietnam to cooperate with French firm to conduct clinical trials of XAV-19 COVID-19 treatment drugicon

Vietnam to cooperate with French firm to conduct clinical trials of XAV-19 COVID-19 treatment drug

SOCIETY
08/09/2021
Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan held an online working session with France’s Xenothera company on cooperation to conduct the third phase of clinical trial of Xenothera-developed XAV-19 COVID-19 treatment drug 
HCM City Department of Health proposes two more drugs to treat Covid-19 patientsicon

HCM City Department of Health proposes two more drugs to treat Covid-19 patients

SOCIETY
04/09/2021
The HCM City Department of Health has asked the Medical Examination and Treatment Administration and the Drug Administration of Vietnam to approve the use of Reamberin and Cytoflavin drugs in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.
Vietnam tests Covid-19 herbal medicine on 260 patientsicon

Vietnam tests Covid-19 herbal medicine on 260 patients

SOCIETY
12/08/2021
A locally developed Covid-19 treatment drug called Vipdervir will be tested on 260 Covid-19 patients.
Health Ministry withdraws dispatch on 26 traditional medicine products for Covid-19 treatmenticon

Health Ministry withdraws dispatch on 26 traditional medicine products for Covid-19 treatment

SOCIETY
27/07/2021
The Ministry of Health on July 26 decided to withdraw dispatch 5944 only two days after its issuance because of inappropriate content.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 