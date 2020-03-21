Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Real estate firms calls for Government support
Real estate firms calls for Government support

The HCMC Real Estate Association has urged the Government to add the property industry to the list of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and are eligible for a five-month postponement of VAT and land-use fee payments.

 
Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak

Delay forecast for banks' capital hike plans

COVID-19: Vietnam able to meet demand for face masks

COVID-19: Vietnam able to meet demand for face masks

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has affirmed that Vietnam, as a leading garment exporter, is able to meet demand for face masks of people in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak

Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak

Just like other countries, Vietnam encourages its citizens to stay away from crowds as much as possible in this sensitive time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Hanoi restaurants closed amid Covid-19 outbreak

Hanoi restaurants closed amid Covid-19 outbreak

A number of restaurants have closed in Hanoi due to a virus outbreak.

 
 
