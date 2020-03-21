Covid-19 outbreak
tin tức về Covid-19 outbreak mới nhất
The HCMC Real Estate Association has urged the Government to add the property industry to the list of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and are eligible for a five-month postponement of VAT and land-use fee payments.
18/03/2020
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has affirmed that Vietnam, as a leading garment exporter, is able to meet demand for face masks of people in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
17/03/2020
Just like other countries, Vietnam encourages its citizens to stay away from crowds as much as possible in this sensitive time of Covid-19 pandemic.
16/03/2020
A number of restaurants have closed in Hanoi due to a virus outbreak.