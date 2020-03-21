Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:03:10 (GMT +7)

tag
 

COVID-19 pandemic

tin tức về COVID-19 pandemic mới nhất

Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemicicon
BUSINESS21/03/20200

Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic

While most textile and footwear enterprises in Vietnam struggled to find alternative sources of raw materials to maintain production, some with local sources have survived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms

HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms

icon21/03/20200
Vietnamese flock home from overseas

Vietnamese flock home from overseas

icon19/03/20200
PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’icon

PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’

POLITICS
19/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 ordered authorities and localities nationwide to ensure food security “under any circumstance”, stressing this is not only an immediate but also long-term issue.

VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the communityicon

VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community

BUSINESS
18/03/2020

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some local banks, insurers and firms have worked together to help further protect the community with different anti-coronavirus packages.

Challenges compel restructuring in agricultureicon

Challenges compel restructuring in agriculture

BUSINESS
17/03/2020

Trade conflicts, climate change and epidemics may at first glance appear to be a hindrance to Viet Nam’s agricultural sector.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 