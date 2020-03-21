COVID-19 pandemic
tin tức về COVID-19 pandemic mới nhất
While most textile and footwear enterprises in Vietnam struggled to find alternative sources of raw materials to maintain production, some with local sources have survived during the COVID-19 pandemic.
19/03/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 ordered authorities and localities nationwide to ensure food security “under any circumstance”, stressing this is not only an immediate but also long-term issue.
18/03/2020
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some local banks, insurers and firms have worked together to help further protect the community with different anti-coronavirus packages.
17/03/2020
Trade conflicts, climate change and epidemics may at first glance appear to be a hindrance to Viet Nam’s agricultural sector.